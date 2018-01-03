Men in Oregon standoff violate their release conditions
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - A judge is taking action against two Oregon refuge occupiers after Facebook photos showed they violated their release conditions by visiting the Bundy ranch in Nevada without permission.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports U.S. District Judge Anna Brown has moved up Jon Ritzheimer's date to surrender to prison from Feb. 15 to Jan. 12.
She also forbade Ritzheimer from having contact with any defendant from either the Oregon or Nevada standoff cases.
Brown ordered Ryan Payne to return to home detention in Las Vegas.
The two men have pleaded guilty to federal conspiracy in the armed occupation of a national wildlife refuge in southeastern Oregon in 2016.
The photos of them at the ranch were discovered by a federal pretrial services officer who notified Brown.
BOZEMAN- A renowned Mexican musician will join the Bozeman Symphony on Feb. 3 and 4. According to a press release, flautista Horacio Franco's esteemed 38-year career included studying at the National Conservatory of Mexico and the Conservatory of Amsterdam. His repertoire includes Renaissance, Baroque and contemporary styles, and has performed at Carnegie Hall in New York. A press release notes that Franco's performance includes playing two recorders simultaneously for Michael Wolpe...
Following Tuesday night's swearing-in ceremony for a new Laurel mayor, the appointed mayor and mayor-elect both failed to appear, pushing Laurel city council members to select council member Tom Nelson as the new mayor.
TIFFIN, Ohio - A man named Bruce Wayne (yep), has set a record for eating Chipotle for 426 days in a row and counting. There was apparently a record to break and Wayne, of Tiffin, Ohio, set out to do it. He documented the feat by posting a picture of every meal he ate on his Instagram account. He even planned ahead on days when his local Chipotle would be closed by ordering the day before. Wayne says he hopes to build a business relationship with Chipotle. December 3...
WASHINGTON - Attorney General Jeff Sessions is going after legalized marijuana. Sessions is rescinding a policy that had let legalized marijuana flourish without federal intervention across the country. That's according to two people with direct knowledge of the decision. They were not allowed to publicly discuss it before an announcement expected Thursday and spoke on condition of anonymity. The move will leave it to U.S. attorneys where pot is legal to deci...
Pop star Justin Timberlake is releasing a new album that appears inspired by his Montana estate. The album, Man of the Woods, promises to show a different side of Timberlake than listeners might expect from the former NSYNC performer and "Sexyback" singer. The promo video released Jan. 2 shows Timberlake and his wife, Jessica Biel, dancing in fields and wearing cowboy-style hats. Timberlake also stands in a field in front of horses and snow-capped mountains. The album relea...
WEST YELLOWSTONE- Despite taking precautions against avalanches, a snow slide still proved fatal the night of Jan. 2. Weylon Wiedemann, 40, of Pine City, Minnesota, was buried when his snowmobile triggered a slide in the Cabin Creek area, 19 miles north of West Yellowstone. Despite rescue efforts digging him out within 15 minutes, he was unable to be revived. The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office, West Yellowstone Division of Gallatin County Search and Rescue and an Air Idaho helicopt...
HAMILTON- A Ravalli County man is charged with possession of several types of drugs, including meth, LSD, marijuana, morphine and anabolic steroids, amounting to more than $75,000 in street value. He’s also accused of luring minors into sex. Court documents filed on Jan. 2 say Carlos Joseph McElfish, 39, drew investigators’ notice when a 16-year-old Willard High School student reported that he had raped her. The victim, identified as Youth A, reported that in Aug. 2017, M...
MISSOULA- A busy intersection near Russell Street will see a reconfigured stop sign. According to Missoula City Councilwoman Michelle Cares, the stop sign at Wyoming and Catlin will be changed. Previously, the stop sign halted traffic heading on Wyoming. Now, the sign will stop traffic on Catlin. Cares says she received this message from city staff: "In review of traffic volumes, crash data, and recent and scheduled improvements, we have decided to switch the stop signs...
Whitefish Mountain Resort has issued a statement after a man died on the mountain on Dec. 30. Scott Robert Hornstra, 28, of Alberta, died falling into a tree well. December 31, 2017 Statement from Whitefish Mountain Resort: We are deeply saddened by this tragic accident. Any death at our resort is an event that impacts the entire Whitefish Mountain Resort community. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends as they cope during this difficult time.&nb...
One man is now facing several charges after leading the Montana Highway Patrol on a chase reaching speeds of 80 miles per hour on icy roads. It all started around 2:00 a.m. on January 1st. The MHP say they saw a black Mercedes Benz traveling westbound on 10th Avenue South at a high speed. They conducted a radar check and determined the driver was going 50 miles per hour in a 35 miles per hour zone. Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Donald Lee tried to pull over the...
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Arena announced The Eagles will perform on May 8, 2017. The band, consisting of members Don Henley, Joe Walsh & Timothy Schmit, with Vince Gill and Deacon Frey, have sold more than 120 million albums worldwide. Deacon Frey is the son of original member, Glenn Frey, and joined the band after his dad's death. Tickets for the show go on sale January 12, at 10:00 a.m. Ticket prices are $49.50, $99.50, $229.50 and $399.50 (subject to box...
