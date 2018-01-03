Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Week: Manhattan Christian's Matthew Amunrud

One of the top wrestlers in the state, Bozeman's Keegan Mulhill says there was just something about the sport that hooked him from a young age.
One of the top wrestlers in the state, Bozeman's Keegan Mulhill says there was just something about the sport that hooked him from a young age.
When Jordan Schlauch isn't scoring goals for the Belgrade boys soccer team, you might catch him helping out at the concession stand, or running papers for teachers, really anything to help his school out.
When Jordan Schlauch isn't scoring goals for the Belgrade boys soccer team, you might catch him helping out at the concession stand, or running papers for teachers, really anything to help his school out.
Matthew Amunrud is on a mission to lead his Manhattan Christian team back to the Class C title game, but when he's not suiting up for the Eagles, Matthew enjoys working with kids at his church, helping lead the Awana club and by following in his dad's footsteps and helping coach the church's mini league.
Matthew Amunrud is on a mission to lead his Manhattan Christian team back to the Class C title game, but when he's not suiting up for the Eagles, Matthew enjoys working with kids at his church, helping lead the Awana club and by following in his dad's footsteps and helping coach the church's mini league.
If there's one thing Belgrade basketball head coach Mike Deming can count on from Spencer Gordon, it's a high level of effort and commitment.
If there's one thing Belgrade basketball head coach Mike Deming can count on from Spencer Gordon, it's a high level of effort and commitment.
In the sport of wrestling, there is only one attribute that can dictate success on the mat. “Wrestling is all about hard work. You can’t just go soft one day, and give 100% the there day. You are still going to be behind kids that are going 100% every day.”
In the sport of wrestling, there is only one attribute that can dictate success on the mat. “Wrestling is all about hard work. You can’t just go soft one day, and give 100% the there day. You are still going to be behind kids that are going 100% every day.”
According to a post on the Missoula Avalanche Facebook page, an avalanche warning is in effect for the West Central Montana backcountry and the current avalanche danger is HIGH.
According to a post on the Missoula Avalanche Facebook page, an avalanche warning is in effect for the West Central Montana backcountry and the current avalanche danger is HIGH.
One of the top wrestlers in the state, Bozeman's Keegan Mulhill says there was just something about the sport that hooked him from a young age.
One of the top wrestlers in the state, Bozeman's Keegan Mulhill says there was just something about the sport that hooked him from a young age.
In East Missoula, neighbors are shaken up after a day spent on high alert for an armed and dangerous man wanted by federal authorities.
In East Missoula, neighbors are shaken up after a day spent on high alert for an armed and dangerous man wanted by federal authorities.
Montana Rep. Greg Gianforte will advise a group of Republican aides on how to hire good personnel, less than a year since his campaign spokesman made false statements about his attack on a reporter.
Montana Rep. Greg Gianforte will advise a group of Republican aides on how to hire good personnel, less than a year since his campaign spokesman made false statements about his attack on a reporter.
The Montana Grizzlies soccer program is losing its longtime coach. According to a release from UM, Mark Plakorus coached the Grizzlies from 2011-2017. He says he's stepping down now to "open up new opportunities that will allow me to grow as both a coach and a person."
The Montana Grizzlies soccer program is losing its longtime coach. According to a release from UM, Mark Plakorus coached the Grizzlies from 2011-2017. He says he's stepping down now to "open up new opportunities that will allow me to grow as both a coach and a person."
One Great Falls Public School Teacher has resigned after being accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student.
One Great Falls Public School Teacher has resigned after being accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student.
According to an alert from Missoula County 911, East Missoula residents are urged to stay inside and lock their doors as law enforcement officers pursue an armed fugitive.
According to an alert from Missoula County 911, East Missoula residents are urged to stay inside and lock their doors as law enforcement officers pursue an armed fugitive.
The Missoula County Sheriff's Office says the suspect in a multi-hour manhunt in East Missoula has been apprehended.
The Missoula County Sheriff's Office says the suspect in a multi-hour manhunt in East Missoula has been apprehended.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office says that on Thursday, Jan. 25 at 3:35 PM, the Big Sky Fire Department responded to a report of a skier who'd struck a tree on the Elkhorn Run. The man, Matthew Jay Montag, of Washington, D.C., had been visiting friends on a trip to Montana.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office says that on Thursday, Jan. 25 at 3:35 PM, the Big Sky Fire Department responded to a report of a skier who'd struck a tree on the Elkhorn Run. The man, Matthew Jay Montag, of Washington, D.C., had been visiting friends on a trip to Montana.
Sheriff's deputies and the U.S. Marshal's Service believe that a wanted man is still on foot in the East Missoula area. A K-9 unit is pursuing the man from where he fled on foot. Sheriff TJ McDermott told ABC FOX Montana that the pursuit began this morning, when deputies found the subject, William "Billy" Dale Newhoff, at the Aspen Motel.
Sheriff's deputies and the U.S. Marshal's Service believe that a wanted man is still on foot in the East Missoula area. A K-9 unit is pursuing the man from where he fled on foot. Sheriff TJ McDermott told ABC FOX Montana that the pursuit began this morning, when deputies found the subject, William "Billy" Dale Newhoff, at the Aspen Motel.
Last week, volunteers setting up an event discovered anti-gay fliers posted on the sanctuary doors. "It's sort of a shocking thing to see that kind of hate directed towards a church," said Pastor Sarah Beck.
Last week, volunteers setting up an event discovered anti-gay fliers posted on the sanctuary doors. "It's sort of a shocking thing to see that kind of hate directed towards a church," said Pastor Sarah Beck.
Ennis schools are locked down and authorities are seeking help in finding the source of the threat. According to a press release, around 9 AM this morning the Madison County Sheriff's Office received a tip about a threat to Ennis Schools.
Ennis schools are locked down and authorities are seeking help in finding the source of the threat. According to a press release, around 9 AM this morning the Madison County Sheriff's Office received a tip about a threat to Ennis Schools.
A new real estate tactic in Missoula: Cold-calling homeowners to ask if they're interested in moving soon.
A new real estate tactic in Missoula: Cold-calling homeowners to ask if they're interested in moving soon.