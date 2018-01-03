Man dies in avalanche near Cabin Creek

An avalanche kills a man Tuesday night near the Cabin Creek area.



Shortly before 5 p.m., Gallatin County Dispatch received a report of an avalanche with a person injured near Cabin Creek, which is 19 miles north of West Yellowstone.



Rescuers from the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office, West Yellowstone Division of Gallatin County Search and Rescue and regional helicopters responded.



An Air Idaho helicopter was on the scene 30 minutes later, but revival efforts were unsuccessful.



40-year-old Weylon Wiedemann of Pine City, Minnesota was pronounced dead at the scene.



The Sheriff’s Coroner with help from the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center will conduct an investigation Wednesday.