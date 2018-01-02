Smell of tobacco smoke closes local children's museum - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Smell of tobacco smoke closes local children's museum

Posted:
MISSOULA -

A popular children's museum is closed after air quality concerns in the building.

The Families First Children’s Museum in downtown Missoula posted the announcement on its website, saying the building is experiencing tobacco smoke and smell from an adjacent and private cigar club.

The "Fool's End Cigar Club" is currently involved in a lawsuit with the Missoula City-County Health Board, which alleges the club is violating the state's clean indoor air act.

It was filed last year; the attorney for the health board said no trial date is set as pre-trial court proceedings continue.

While the museum has already done some air quality tests, staff are now testing specifically for tobacco smoke.

In the meantime, it'll remain closed.

"We as staff walk into our facility and smell tobacco almost every day and our guest have had the same experience,” said Roberts.

It's that experience that's forced the Families First Children’s Museum to close.

Nick Roberts, the museum's Executive Director, said the Fools End private cigar club moved in below the museum in 2016.

The smoke and smell has always been concerning, but in recent months Roberts said it’s gotten worse.

"No one wants to come in and be a paid guest and be confronted by the smell of tobacco,” said Roberts.

Museum staff don’t know how the smell is getting through.

"We don't know if it's the infrastructure is what's causing the breech, if the tobacco odor is coming from the cigar club…We don’t understand if it's the ventilation system, the foundation, walls or a leak,” said Roberts.

Another problem: the air quality. Roberts said an air quality specialist came in to do some tests. For several days, four monitors in the building were testing the air levels.

Results came back saying the air inside the museum was unhealthy.  

For now staff members are working in different work spaces away from the unhealthy air.

Activities normally held in the museum are taking place elsewhere.

"Now we feel paralyzed. Our museum has been closed for several weeks,” Roberts said.

In the coming days the museum will be testing specifically for tobacco smoke to see if that is in fact what's causing the unhealthy air quality. 

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Justin Timberlake reveals new Montana-inspired album

    Justin Timberlake reveals new Montana-inspired album

    Tuesday, January 2 2018 1:00 PM EST2018-01-02 18:00:34 GMT
    Pop star Justin Timberlake is releasing a new album that appears inspired by his Montana estate. The album, Man of the Woods, promises to show a different side of Timberlake than listeners might expect from the former NSYNC performer and "Sexyback" singer. The promo video released Jan. 2 shows Timberlake and his wife, Jessica Biel, dancing in fields and wearing cowboy-style hats. Timberlake also stands in a field in front of horses and snow-capped mountains. The album relea...
    Pop star Justin Timberlake is releasing a new album that appears inspired by his Montana estate. The album, Man of the Woods, promises to show a different side of Timberlake than listeners might expect from the former NSYNC performer and "Sexyback" singer. The promo video released Jan. 2 shows Timberlake and his wife, Jessica Biel, dancing in fields and wearing cowboy-style hats. Timberlake also stands in a field in front of horses and snow-capped mountains. The album relea...

  • Police have simple shopping safety tip to prevent purse theft

    Police have simple shopping safety tip to prevent purse theft

    Tuesday, January 2 2018 7:56 PM EST2018-01-03 00:56:33 GMT

    When you’re out shopping, it’s easy to get distracted and that’s what purse thieves are looking for. You’ve seen the videos of a thief coming by and in a matter of moments, the purse is gone, sometimes without the victim noticing right away. But there’s a post that has gone viral on Facebook from a New Hampshire police department with a very helpful and cost effective solution. They remind people to keep their purses closed and secure it to the cart eit...

    When you’re out shopping, it’s easy to get distracted and that’s what purse thieves are looking for. You’ve seen the videos of a thief coming by and in a matter of moments, the purse is gone, sometimes without the victim noticing right away. But there’s a post that has gone viral on Facebook from a New Hampshire police department with a very helpful and cost effective solution. They remind people to keep their purses closed and secure it to the cart eit...

  • High speed chase from Hamilton to Missoula ends with arrest

    High speed chase from Hamilton to Missoula ends with arrest

    Tuesday, January 2 2018 11:40 AM EST2018-01-02 16:40:26 GMT

    A high speed pursuit ends at Community Medical Center in Missoula on Monday, with one man in custody. 

    A high speed pursuit ends at Community Medical Center in Missoula on Monday, with one man in custody. 

  • Man dies in avalanche near Cabin Creek

    Man dies in avalanche near Cabin Creek

    Wednesday, January 3 2018 12:43 AM EST2018-01-03 05:43:56 GMT

    An avalanche kills a man Tuesday night near the Cabin Creek area. 

    An avalanche kills a man Tuesday night near the Cabin Creek area. 

  • Missoula changing stop sign in Russell Street area

    Missoula changing stop sign in Russell Street area

    Wednesday, January 3 2018 3:52 PM EST2018-01-03 20:52:47 GMT
    MISSOULA- A busy intersection near Russell Street will see a reconfigured stop sign. According to Missoula City Councilwoman Michelle Cares, the stop sign at Wyoming and Catlin will be changed. Previously, the stop sign halted traffic heading on Wyoming. Now, the sign will stop traffic on Catlin. Cares says she received this message from city staff:  "In review of traffic volumes, crash data, and recent and scheduled improvements, we have decided to switch the stop signs...
    MISSOULA- A busy intersection near Russell Street will see a reconfigured stop sign. According to Missoula City Councilwoman Michelle Cares, the stop sign at Wyoming and Catlin will be changed. Previously, the stop sign halted traffic heading on Wyoming. Now, the sign will stop traffic on Catlin. Cares says she received this message from city staff:  "In review of traffic volumes, crash data, and recent and scheduled improvements, we have decided to switch the stop signs...

  • Montana town without leader after no-show from mayor-elect

    Montana town without leader after no-show from mayor-elect

    Wednesday, January 3 2018 12:37 PM EST2018-01-03 17:37:33 GMT
    LAUREL, Mont. (AP) - Laurel is missing a leader after its mayor-elect skipped out on his swearing-in ceremony.    The Billings Gazette reports Mayor-elect Dave Waggoner did not show up to the city council's Tuesday meeting where he was supposed to be sworn into office.    He did not return calls seeking comment.    After winning the election, Waggoner was asked to leave his current position at the city's wastewater treatment plant before taking office. &n...
    LAUREL, Mont. (AP) - Laurel is missing a leader after its mayor-elect skipped out on his swearing-in ceremony.    The Billings Gazette reports Mayor-elect Dave Waggoner did not show up to the city council's Tuesday meeting where he was supposed to be sworn into office.    He did not return calls seeking comment.    After winning the election, Waggoner was asked to leave his current position at the city's wastewater treatment plant before taking office. &n...

  • Whitefish Mountain issues statement after snowboarder's death

    Whitefish Mountain issues statement after snowboarder's death

    Monday, January 1 2018 4:52 PM EST2018-01-01 21:52:52 GMT
    Whitefish Mountain Resort has issued a statement after a man died on the mountain on Dec. 30. Scott Robert Hornstra, 28, of Alberta, died falling into a tree well. December 31, 2017 Statement from Whitefish Mountain Resort: We are deeply saddened by this tragic accident. Any death at our resort is an event that impacts the entire Whitefish Mountain Resort community. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends as they cope during this difficult time.&nb...
    Whitefish Mountain Resort has issued a statement after a man died on the mountain on Dec. 30. Scott Robert Hornstra, 28, of Alberta, died falling into a tree well. December 31, 2017 Statement from Whitefish Mountain Resort: We are deeply saddened by this tragic accident. Any death at our resort is an event that impacts the entire Whitefish Mountain Resort community. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends as they cope during this difficult time.&nb...

  • New details released in Cabin Creek avalanche death

    New details released in Cabin Creek avalanche death

    Wednesday, January 3 2018 11:37 AM EST2018-01-03 16:37:07 GMT
    WEST YELLOWSTONE- Despite taking precautions against avalanches, a snow slide still proved fatal the night of Jan. 2. Weylon Wiedemann, 40, of Pine City, Minnesota, was buried when his snowmobile triggered a slide in the Cabin Creek area, 19 miles north of West Yellowstone. Despite rescue efforts digging him out within 15 minutes, he was unable to be revived. The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office, West Yellowstone Division of Gallatin County Search and Rescue and an Air Idaho helicopt...
    WEST YELLOWSTONE- Despite taking precautions against avalanches, a snow slide still proved fatal the night of Jan. 2. Weylon Wiedemann, 40, of Pine City, Minnesota, was buried when his snowmobile triggered a slide in the Cabin Creek area, 19 miles north of West Yellowstone. Despite rescue efforts digging him out within 15 minutes, he was unable to be revived. The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office, West Yellowstone Division of Gallatin County Search and Rescue and an Air Idaho helicopt...
Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.