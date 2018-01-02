DUIs, drug arrests made in Bozeman over NYE weekend

Bozeman law enforcement stayed busy over the weekend with drug arrests and DUIs.

Bozeman police and Gallatin Co. Sheriff's deputies arrested six people for criminal possession of dangerous drugs.

One person was arrested on a warrant, three were arrested for methamphetamine possession and two were arrested for possession of cocaine.

Sheriff Brian Gootkin says these were separate arrests made in routine patrol stops and not the result of a sting operation or warrant sweep.

Gootkin says as Bozeman's population continues to grow, so does the number of drug-related incidents.

"Gallatin County, Bozeman is one of the fastest growing communities in the country. That unfortunately increases everything it is increases traffic, it increases criminal activity, drugs, so unfortunately that is business as usual in the county," Sheriff Gootkin said.

As far as DUIs, seven people were arrested New Year's Eve for drinking and driving.

But it's icy roads and crashes involving emergency vehicles that have the sheriff concerned.

On Saturday, a GCSO patrol vehicle was totaled after it was hit by a semi truck near Bozeman Pass.

Gootkin says the deputy was responding to another accident when it was struck by the semi.

The deputy was not in the vehicle at the time and no one was injured.

This is the second time this winter that a GCSO has been hit by another vehicle while responding to an accident scene on the interstate.

Other emergency vehicles have been hit this winter too, and Gootkin says in his 24 years with the department, he has never seen this many accidents involving emergency responders on icy roads in a single winter.

He implores drivers to slow down on icy roads, especially when passing accident scenes.