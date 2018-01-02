Bozeman housing costs spike to new highs

Wednesday, January 3 2018 8:11 PM EST2018-01-04 01:11:45 GMT
Montana Sports Information-- When Bobby Hauck was introduced as the Grizzlies' 37th head football coach, he made recruiting the state of Montana one of his top priorities – and he wasn't just referring to the student-athletes. Having already retained three assistant coaches with deep ties to UM, Hauck has added another coach with Montana roots to his staff, bringing back Timm Rosenbach as the Grizzlies' offensive coordinator. "Timm brings a wealth of experienc...
Montana Sports Information-- When Bobby Hauck was introduced as the Grizzlies' 37th head football coach, he made recruiting the state of Montana one of his top priorities – and he wasn't just referring to the student-athletes. Having already retained three assistant coaches with deep ties to UM, Hauck has added another coach with Montana roots to his staff, bringing back Timm Rosenbach as the Grizzlies' offensive coordinator. "Timm brings a wealth of experienc...
Wednesday, January 3 2018 7:27 PM EST2018-01-04 00:27:33 GMT
BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) - A federal judge has dismissed a Pennsylvania lawsuit against the peeps who make marshmallow Peeps. The Morning Call newspaper reports U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Schmehl ruled last week the Just Born Quality Confections company in Bethlehem failed to prove about 400 union employees violated a no-strike clause when they walked off the job Sept. 7, 2016. The company also makes Mike and Ike candies and had said the strike was timed to hurt ...
BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) - A federal judge has dismissed a Pennsylvania lawsuit against the peeps who make marshmallow Peeps. The Morning Call newspaper reports U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Schmehl ruled last week the Just Born Quality Confections company in Bethlehem failed to prove about 400 union employees violated a no-strike clause when they walked off the job Sept. 7, 2016. The company also makes Mike and Ike candies and had said the strike was timed to hurt ...
Wednesday, January 3 2018 7:15 PM EST2018-01-04 00:15:37 GMT
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump has signed an executive order disbanding his voter fraud commission. A White House statement is blaming the decision on numerous states that have refused to provide voter information to the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity. White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders says that, "Rather than engage in endless legal battles at taxpayer expense," Trump has signed an order to dissolve the...
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump has signed an executive order disbanding his voter fraud commission. A White House statement is blaming the decision on numerous states that have refused to provide voter information to the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity. White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders says that, "Rather than engage in endless legal battles at taxpayer expense," Trump has signed an order to dissolve the...
Tuesday, January 2 2018 1:00 PM EST2018-01-02 18:00:34 GMT
Pop star Justin Timberlake is releasing a new album that appears inspired by his Montana estate. The album, Man of the Woods, promises to show a different side of Timberlake than listeners might expect from the former NSYNC performer and "Sexyback" singer. The promo video released Jan. 2 shows Timberlake and his wife, Jessica Biel, dancing in fields and wearing cowboy-style hats. Timberlake also stands in a field in front of horses and snow-capped mountains. The album relea...
Pop star Justin Timberlake is releasing a new album that appears inspired by his Montana estate. The album, Man of the Woods, promises to show a different side of Timberlake than listeners might expect from the former NSYNC performer and "Sexyback" singer. The promo video released Jan. 2 shows Timberlake and his wife, Jessica Biel, dancing in fields and wearing cowboy-style hats. Timberlake also stands in a field in front of horses and snow-capped mountains. The album relea...
Tuesday, January 2 2018 7:56 PM EST2018-01-03 00:56:33 GMT
When you’re out shopping, it’s easy to get distracted and that’s what purse thieves are looking for. You’ve seen the videos of a thief coming by and in a matter of moments, the purse is gone, sometimes without the victim noticing right away. But there’s a post that has gone viral on Facebook from a New Hampshire police department with a very helpful and cost effective solution. They remind people to keep their purses closed and secure it to the cart eit...
When you’re out shopping, it’s easy to get distracted and that’s what purse thieves are looking for. You’ve seen the videos of a thief coming by and in a matter of moments, the purse is gone, sometimes without the victim noticing right away. But there’s a post that has gone viral on Facebook from a New Hampshire police department with a very helpful and cost effective solution. They remind people to keep their purses closed and secure it to the cart eit...
Wednesday, January 3 2018 3:52 PM EST2018-01-03 20:52:47 GMT
MISSOULA- A busy intersection near Russell Street will see a reconfigured stop sign. According to Missoula City Councilwoman Michelle Cares, the stop sign at Wyoming and Catlin will be changed. Previously, the stop sign halted traffic heading on Wyoming. Now, the sign will stop traffic on Catlin. Cares says she received this message from city staff: "In review of traffic volumes, crash data, and recent and scheduled improvements, we have decided to switch the stop signs...
MISSOULA- A busy intersection near Russell Street will see a reconfigured stop sign. According to Missoula City Councilwoman Michelle Cares, the stop sign at Wyoming and Catlin will be changed. Previously, the stop sign halted traffic heading on Wyoming. Now, the sign will stop traffic on Catlin. Cares says she received this message from city staff: "In review of traffic volumes, crash data, and recent and scheduled improvements, we have decided to switch the stop signs...
Wednesday, January 3 2018 12:37 PM EST2018-01-03 17:37:33 GMT
LAUREL, Mont. (AP) - Laurel is missing a leader after its mayor-elect skipped out on his swearing-in ceremony. The Billings Gazette reports Mayor-elect Dave Waggoner did not show up to the city council's Tuesday meeting where he was supposed to be sworn into office. He did not return calls seeking comment. After winning the election, Waggoner was asked to leave his current position at the city's wastewater treatment plant before taking office. &n...
LAUREL, Mont. (AP) - Laurel is missing a leader after its mayor-elect skipped out on his swearing-in ceremony. The Billings Gazette reports Mayor-elect Dave Waggoner did not show up to the city council's Tuesday meeting where he was supposed to be sworn into office. He did not return calls seeking comment. After winning the election, Waggoner was asked to leave his current position at the city's wastewater treatment plant before taking office. &n...
Monday, January 1 2018 4:52 PM EST2018-01-01 21:52:52 GMT
Whitefish Mountain Resort has issued a statement after a man died on the mountain on Dec. 30. Scott Robert Hornstra, 28, of Alberta, died falling into a tree well. December 31, 2017 Statement from Whitefish Mountain Resort: We are deeply saddened by this tragic accident. Any death at our resort is an event that impacts the entire Whitefish Mountain Resort community. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends as they cope during this difficult time.&nb...
Whitefish Mountain Resort has issued a statement after a man died on the mountain on Dec. 30. Scott Robert Hornstra, 28, of Alberta, died falling into a tree well. December 31, 2017 Statement from Whitefish Mountain Resort: We are deeply saddened by this tragic accident. Any death at our resort is an event that impacts the entire Whitefish Mountain Resort community. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends as they cope during this difficult time.&nb...
Wednesday, January 3 2018 11:37 AM EST2018-01-03 16:37:07 GMT
WEST YELLOWSTONE- Despite taking precautions against avalanches, a snow slide still proved fatal the night of Jan. 2. Weylon Wiedemann, 40, of Pine City, Minnesota, was buried when his snowmobile triggered a slide in the Cabin Creek area, 19 miles north of West Yellowstone. Despite rescue efforts digging him out within 15 minutes, he was unable to be revived. The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office, West Yellowstone Division of Gallatin County Search and Rescue and an Air Idaho helicopt...
WEST YELLOWSTONE- Despite taking precautions against avalanches, a snow slide still proved fatal the night of Jan. 2. Weylon Wiedemann, 40, of Pine City, Minnesota, was buried when his snowmobile triggered a slide in the Cabin Creek area, 19 miles north of West Yellowstone. Despite rescue efforts digging him out within 15 minutes, he was unable to be revived. The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office, West Yellowstone Division of Gallatin County Search and Rescue and an Air Idaho helicopt...