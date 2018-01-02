Sen. Cynthia Wolken named deputy Corrections director

Most Popular Stories Most Popular Stories More>>

Justin Timberlake reveals new Montana-inspired album Justin Timberlake reveals new Montana-inspired album Pop star Justin Timberlake is releasing a new album that appears inspired by his Montana estate. The album, Man of the Woods, promises to show a different side of Timberlake than listeners might expect from the former NSYNC performer and "Sexyback" singer. The promo video released Jan. 2 shows Timberlake and his wife, Jessica Biel, dancing in fields and wearing cowboy-style hats. Timberlake also stands in a field in front of horses and snow-capped mountains. The album relea... Pop star Justin Timberlake is releasing a new album that appears inspired by his Montana estate. The album, Man of the Woods, promises to show a different side of Timberlake than listeners might expect from the former NSYNC performer and "Sexyback" singer. The promo video released Jan. 2 shows Timberlake and his wife, Jessica Biel, dancing in fields and wearing cowboy-style hats. Timberlake also stands in a field in front of horses and snow-capped mountains. The album relea...

Police have simple shopping safety tip to prevent purse theft Police have simple shopping safety tip to prevent purse theft When you’re out shopping, it’s easy to get distracted and that’s what purse thieves are looking for. You’ve seen the videos of a thief coming by and in a matter of moments, the purse is gone, sometimes without the victim noticing right away. But there’s a post that has gone viral on Facebook from a New Hampshire police department with a very helpful and cost effective solution. They remind people to keep their purses closed and secure it to the cart eit... When you’re out shopping, it’s easy to get distracted and that’s what purse thieves are looking for. You’ve seen the videos of a thief coming by and in a matter of moments, the purse is gone, sometimes without the victim noticing right away. But there’s a post that has gone viral on Facebook from a New Hampshire police department with a very helpful and cost effective solution. They remind people to keep their purses closed and secure it to the cart eit...

Missoula changing stop sign in Russell Street area Missoula changing stop sign in Russell Street area MISSOULA- A busy intersection near Russell Street will see a reconfigured stop sign. According to Missoula City Councilwoman Michelle Cares, the stop sign at Wyoming and Catlin will be changed. Previously, the stop sign halted traffic heading on Wyoming. Now, the sign will stop traffic on Catlin. Cares says she received this message from city staff: "In review of traffic volumes, crash data, and recent and scheduled improvements, we have decided to switch the stop signs... MISSOULA- A busy intersection near Russell Street will see a reconfigured stop sign. According to Missoula City Councilwoman Michelle Cares, the stop sign at Wyoming and Catlin will be changed. Previously, the stop sign halted traffic heading on Wyoming. Now, the sign will stop traffic on Catlin. Cares says she received this message from city staff: "In review of traffic volumes, crash data, and recent and scheduled improvements, we have decided to switch the stop signs...

Montana town without leader after no-show from mayor-elect Montana town without leader after no-show from mayor-elect LAUREL, Mont. (AP) - Laurel is missing a leader after its mayor-elect skipped out on his swearing-in ceremony. The Billings Gazette reports Mayor-elect Dave Waggoner did not show up to the city council's Tuesday meeting where he was supposed to be sworn into office. He did not return calls seeking comment. After winning the election, Waggoner was asked to leave his current position at the city's wastewater treatment plant before taking office. &n... LAUREL, Mont. (AP) - Laurel is missing a leader after its mayor-elect skipped out on his swearing-in ceremony. The Billings Gazette reports Mayor-elect Dave Waggoner did not show up to the city council's Tuesday meeting where he was supposed to be sworn into office. He did not return calls seeking comment. After winning the election, Waggoner was asked to leave his current position at the city's wastewater treatment plant before taking office. &n...

Whitefish Mountain issues statement after snowboarder's death Whitefish Mountain issues statement after snowboarder's death Whitefish Mountain Resort has issued a statement after a man died on the mountain on Dec. 30. Scott Robert Hornstra, 28, of Alberta, died falling into a tree well. December 31, 2017 Statement from Whitefish Mountain Resort: We are deeply saddened by this tragic accident. Any death at our resort is an event that impacts the entire Whitefish Mountain Resort community. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends as they cope during this difficult time.&nb... Whitefish Mountain Resort has issued a statement after a man died on the mountain on Dec. 30. Scott Robert Hornstra, 28, of Alberta, died falling into a tree well. December 31, 2017 Statement from Whitefish Mountain Resort: We are deeply saddened by this tragic accident. Any death at our resort is an event that impacts the entire Whitefish Mountain Resort community. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends as they cope during this difficult time.&nb...