Children's Museum remains closed due to cigar smoke

MISSOULA- The Families First Children's Museum remains closed due to complaints of secondhand smoke from a nearby private cigar club.

According to the nonprofit's website, it's been an ongoing issue between the Children's Museum and the Fools' End Club, which is located beneath it in the same building. The Children's Museum provides parenting classes, educational activities and other events for kids. It's been closed for most of December and says it will stay closed pending results of air quality sampling. The museum's announcement says the facility is continuing to experience "residual tobacco smoke and/or smell from an adjacent cigar club" and environmental air quality professionals are investigating to determine whether there's any potential harm.

The Missoula City-County Health Board is currently suing the Fool's End Club for violation of the Clean Indoor Air Act, according to attorney John Hart with the Missoula County Attorney's Office. He told ABCFOX Montana that he could not provide further comment, and that a trial date is not set.

Fools' End has a brief promo posted on YouTube, where it describes itself as a "private cigar club and whisky society in Missoula." The club's legal disclaimer says it does not sell alcohol or tobacco products and club members must provide their own. Promotional material on its website says: