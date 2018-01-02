First baby from Billings born in the new year

Montana Sports Information-- When Bobby Hauck was introduced as the Grizzlies' 37th head football coach, he made recruiting the state of Montana one of his top priorities – and he wasn't just referring to the student-athletes. Having already retained three assistant coaches with deep ties to UM, Hauck has added another coach with Montana roots to his staff, bringing back Timm Rosenbach as the Grizzlies' offensive coordinator. "Timm brings a wealth of experienc...

