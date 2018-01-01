High speed chase from Hamilton to Missoula ends with arrest

A high speed pursuit ended at Community Medical Center in Missoula on Monday, with one man in custody.

Sergeant Scott King with the Missoula County Sheriff's Office says the chase began in Hamilton and entered into Missoula shortly before 6 p.m.

The suspect was driving at high speeds and allegedly told Ravalli County dispatchers he was driving to Community Medical Center because his child could not breathe.

King says dispatchers told the man to pull over so paramedics could help his child, but he did not stop.

The pursuit ended at the hospital at 6:15 and officers took the man into custody.

King says no child was found in the vehicle and the man's child was not involved in the pursuit.

Officers are currently interviewing the man and updates will be provided as soon as more information is available.