Supermoon lights up the Big Sky - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Supermoon lights up the Big Sky

By ABC FOX MT News Staff
MISSOULA -

The first full night of 2018 had something special to offer.

And it was something you will not be able to see again for another 16 years.

One of the brightest and biggest supermoons in recorded history lit up the Big Sky on Monday night.

Just take a look at these viewer photos ABC FOX Montana.

According to the National Weather Service, a supermoon happens when a full moon coincides with the moon's closest approach to earth in its orbit.

This, in turn, makes the moon appear bigger and brighter than normal. 

A big 'thanks' goes out to everyone who submitted their supermoon photos!

