Officials stress 'ski with a partner' after deaths of 2 snowboarders in Flathead County

Less than 24-hours into 2018 and it is already a tragic start to the new year for residents in the Flathead Valley.

Two snowboarders were killed in separate weekend accidents.

Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry says that Conner Heidegger, 22, of Rollins died Saturday when he jumped off a cliff while boarding out of bounds near Blacktail Mountain near Lakeside.

Also on Saturday, Scott Hornstra, 28, of Alberta died at Whitefish Mountain Resort after falling into a tree well, which is an area around a tree with little or no snow.

Sheriff Curry says that Hornstra's friends reported him missing when he didn't meet them at the bottom of a run.

His body was found at about 2 A.M. on Sunday.

Corporal Aaron Harrison with the Flathead County Sheriff's Office reminds anyone venturing out into the backcountry to always stay with a partner and keep them in sight.

"If you're going to go into the trees and ski in that area, then you should do it with somebody. don't do it by yourself," Corporal Harrison says.

It is a message that is also reiterated by Whitefish Mountain Resort.

In a statement sent to ABC FOX Montana on Monday, the resort says: "We are deeply saddened by this tragic accident. any death at our resort is an event that impacts the entire Whitefish Mountain Resort community. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends as they cope during this difficult time. This accident is another unfortunate reminder that tree wells are an inherent risk of the sport." It goes on to say: "We will continue to help our guests understand the risks and encourage educating themselves on this subject."

An excellent resource for learning more about tree wells and deep snow safety is: deepsnowsafety.org.