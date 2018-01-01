Big Brothers Big Sisters of Helena faces shutdown due to budget cuts

HELENA- A Big Brothers Big Sisters chapter may shut down if it doesn't receive additional funding. After state budget cuts, the organization needs $115,000 to close a funding gap, according to the chapter president.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Helena, which consolidated with the Great Falls chapter a few years ago, aims to help kids build confidence, avoid risky behavior and create better relationships. Chapter President Colleen Brady says pairing a mentor and child costs about $1,200 a year just to monitor, for example, and the organization's biggest budget loss included a $45,000 cut from the Montana Board of Crime Control.

Right now, the organization has cut high-school based programs, three staff positions and the number of new "buddies" in the program, creating an even longer waiting list than before.

"I'm just concerned now that all the statistics about children and youth, all the good work we've done would be for nothing," Brady says, "And we just cannot let that happen."

Big Brothers is asking for support at their upcoming fundraisers. To learn more, click here or visit their Facebook page.