Hundreds take part in frigid Coney Island Polar Bear plunge
NEW YORK (AP) - Hundreds of people have participated in Coney Island's annual New Year's Day Polar Plunge despite the temperature outside sitting at a frigid 17 degrees (minus 8 Celsius) and the water temperature estimated at 37 degrees (almost 3 Celsius).
Hundreds more were on hand Monday to cheer the brave souls as they splashed into the Atlantic Ocean, a New York tradition since 1903.
Some people dressed in dinosaur or penguin outfits. Others donned underwear or bathing suits.
It was the seventh plunge for 65-year-old Louie Forte of Brooklyn. He said this was his coldest year yet.
Dennis Thomas is president of the Coney Island Polar Bear Club. He estimates participation was lower than last year because of the cold.
The event raises money for charities, including The New York Aquarium.
When you’re out shopping, it’s easy to get distracted and that’s what purse thieves are looking for. You’ve seen the videos of a thief coming by and in a matter of moments, the purse is gone, sometimes without the victim noticing right away. But there’s a post that has gone viral on Facebook from a New Hampshire police department with a very helpful and cost effective solution. They remind people to keep their purses closed and secure it to the cart eit...
Pop star Justin Timberlake is releasing a new album that appears inspired by his Montana estate. The album, Man of the Woods, promises to show a different side of Timberlake than listeners might expect from the former NSYNC performer and "Sexyback" singer. The promo video released Jan. 2 shows Timberlake and his wife, Jessica Biel, dancing in fields and wearing cowboy-style hats. Timberlake also stands in a field in front of horses and snow-capped mountains. The album relea...
Whitefish Mountain Resort has issued a statement after a man died on the mountain on Dec. 30. Scott Robert Hornstra, 28, of Alberta, died falling into a tree well. December 31, 2017 Statement from Whitefish Mountain Resort: We are deeply saddened by this tragic accident. Any death at our resort is an event that impacts the entire Whitefish Mountain Resort community. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends as they cope during this difficult time.&nb...
Justin Timberlake unveiled a new promo video for his upcoming album, Man of the Woods, on Jan. 2. With imagery and scenic background that appears to be shot partly in Montana, the video prompted a lot of opinions from locals and non-locals alike. (Click here if you haven't seen the video yet.) before and after I read my first Cormac McCarthy novel pic.twitter.com/6kh9PGdGtq — BUM CHILLUPS (@edsbs) January 2, 2018 this hills are alive, with the sound of SEXY pic.twitter....
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Country singer Carrie Underwood is bringing in 2018 by sharing more details about more injuries that she suffered after a fall that broke her wrist. In a blog post to fans on New Year's Day Underwood says she sustained a facial injury that required 40-50 stitches and that she's "not quite looking the same." She says that she is grateful the injuries weren't much worse and for the people who have helped her since the November ...
GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) - A 24-year-old Wyoming man is charged with felony animal cruelty after a hound mix puppy was found abandoned in a dumpster in Gillette in sub-zero temperatures. The Gillette News Record reports people walking by the garbage bin heard the puppy whining Saturday morning. The dog was rolled up in an air mattress and unable to escape. Sgt. Eric Dearcorn says police posted a picture of the puppy on its Facebook page, which led to the identific...
WHITEFISH- Flathead avalanche officials reported a partial avalanche burial Monday in the Northern Whitefish Range. According to a post on their Facebook page, a snowmobiler remotely triggered a persistent slab that failed on weak facets near the ground. The snowmobile rider was buried up to his neck. FAC staff visited the slide over the weekend and will post new details as soon as their investigation is complete.
