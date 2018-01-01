Utah snowmobiler dies in Wyoming avalanche

Most Popular Stories Most Popular Stories More>>

Justin Timberlake reveals new Montana-inspired album Pop star Justin Timberlake is releasing a new album that appears inspired by his Montana estate. The album, Man of the Woods, promises to show a different side of Timberlake than listeners might expect from the former NSYNC performer and "Sexyback" singer. The promo video released Jan. 2 shows Timberlake and his wife, Jessica Biel, dancing in fields and wearing cowboy-style hats. Timberlake also stands in a field in front of horses and snow-capped mountains. The album relea...

Whitefish Mountain issues statement after snowboarder's death Whitefish Mountain Resort has issued a statement after a man died on the mountain on Dec. 30. Scott Robert Hornstra, 28, of Alberta, died falling into a tree well. December 31, 2017 Statement from Whitefish Mountain Resort: We are deeply saddened by this tragic accident. Any death at our resort is an event that impacts the entire Whitefish Mountain Resort community. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends as they cope during this difficult time.&nb...

Twitter reacts to Justin Timberlake's new "Wild West" video Justin Timberlake unveiled a new promo video for his upcoming album, Man of the Woods, on Jan. 2. With imagery and scenic background that appears to be shot partly in Montana, the video prompted a lot of opinions from locals and non-locals alike. (Click here if you haven't seen the video yet.) before and after I read my first Cormac McCarthy novel pic.twitter.com/6kh9PGdGtq — BUM CHILLUPS (@edsbs) January 2, 2018 this hills are alive, with the sound of SEXY pic.twitter....

Carrie Underwood announces she suffered facial injury in November that required 40-50 stitches NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Country singer Carrie Underwood is bringing in 2018 by sharing more details about more injuries that she suffered after a fall that broke her wrist. In a blog post to fans on New Year's Day Underwood says she sustained a facial injury that required 40-50 stitches and that she's "not quite looking the same." She says that she is grateful the injuries weren't much worse and for the people who have helped her since the November ...

Wyoming man charged with leaving puppy in dumpster GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) - A 24-year-old Wyoming man is charged with felony animal cruelty after a hound mix puppy was found abandoned in a dumpster in Gillette in sub-zero temperatures. The Gillette News Record reports people walking by the garbage bin heard the puppy whining Saturday morning. The dog was rolled up in an air mattress and unable to escape. Sgt. Eric Dearcorn says police posted a picture of the puppy on its Facebook page, which led to the identific...