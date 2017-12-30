Avalanche closes portion of MT Highway 200 west of Lincoln

An avalanche has closed a portion of MT Highway 200 west of Lincoln.

The Montana Department of Transportation has reported that just before 10 PM, the avalanche has blocked the roadway of MT-200 at mile marker 55.9.

At this time, MT Highway 200 is closed for thru traffic.

Westbound traffic is being detoured at the town of Lincoln.

Eastbound traffic will be detoured onto MT Highway 141.

Check the Montana Department of Transportation's website for updates on this road closure.