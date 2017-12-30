Avalanche closes portion of MT Highway 200 west of Lincoln

An avalanche has closed a portion of MT Highway 200 west of Lincoln.
Missoula Electric Cooperative on Friday night reported a wide-range power outage in the Seeley Lake, Condon, Ovando and Clearwater areas, after snow inundated the Blackfoot Valley.
One person was injured Friday in an avalanche in the Bridger Mountains.
In economic news, some Montana residents will see a bump in their paychecks come 2018. The minimum wage is set to increase to $8.30 an hour, a 15-cent increase over this year, to help offset the increase in the cost of living. Workers in New York and California will see a 50-cent increase. Maine is raising wages the most, by a dollar. The Economic Policy Institute reports that 4 million people will benefit from increased minimum wages, and 8,000 of those are Montanans. Click here t...
MISSOULA- Sunday, Dec. 31 is the 24th annual First Night Missoula, the New Year's Eve music and arts festival. Nonprofit group Arts Missoula hosts the event. Executive Director Tom Bensen says it's great for all ages. Activities around town start at noon and continue through midnight. Featured events include a Southgate Mall hat parade at noon, refugee Joel Makeci performing uplifting melodies at the Public House at 5 PM, Caroline Keys and the Lanesplitters playin...
An avalanche has closed a portion of MT Highway 200 west of Lincoln.
MISSOULA- The slick roads and winter weather are a reminder to drive slowly, especially around the scenes of crashes. For one former Missoula County Sheriff’s Deputy, that reminder is all too important after an accident that continues to haunt him three years later. Dec. 28, 2014 was a snowy day. Then-Deputy Will Newsom was on the scene of a multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 90, west of Missoula. He was also field training an officer that day. “As we were leaving the ...
MISSOULA- The county sheriff's office is warning all Missoula drivers to stay off the road from the hours of 10 AM to 2 PM on Friday, Dec. 29. They say dropping temperatures are expected to cause a flash-freeze of all the melting slush on the roadways: ******MEANS ALERT ISSUED****** 12-29-2017 The Sheriff’s Office has issued a MEANS Alert for Missoula County, recommending EMERGENCY TRAVEL ONLY between the hours of 10:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M. A “FLASH FREEZE” on r...
The Frenchtown Rural Fire District is responding to an accident involving a Missoula County plow truck and a passenger vehicle.
