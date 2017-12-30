Avalanche closes portion of MT Highway 200 west of Lincoln - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Avalanche closes portion of MT Highway 200 west of Lincoln

Posted: Updated:
LINCOLN -

An avalanche has closed a portion of MT Highway 200 west of Lincoln.

The Montana Department of Transportation has reported that just before 10 PM, the avalanche has blocked the roadway of MT-200 at mile marker 55.9. 

At this time, MT Highway 200 is closed for thru traffic. 

Westbound traffic is being detoured at the town of Lincoln. 

Eastbound traffic will be detoured onto MT Highway 141.

Check the Montana Department of Transportation's website for updates on this road closure.

  • StatewideMore>>

  • Avalanche closes portion of MT Highway 200 west of Lincoln

    Avalanche closes portion of MT Highway 200 west of Lincoln

    Saturday, December 30 2017 12:46 AM EST2017-12-30 05:46:18 GMT

    An avalanche has closed a portion of MT Highway 200 west of Lincoln.

    An avalanche has closed a portion of MT Highway 200 west of Lincoln.

  • Winter storm causes power outages in Seeley Lake, surrounding areas

    Winter storm causes power outages in Seeley Lake, surrounding areas

    Saturday, December 30 2017 12:40 AM EST2017-12-30 05:40:36 GMT

    Missoula Electric Cooperative on Friday night reported a wide-range power outage in the Seeley Lake, Condon, Ovando and Clearwater areas, after snow inundated the Blackfoot Valley.

    Missoula Electric Cooperative on Friday night reported a wide-range power outage in the Seeley Lake, Condon, Ovando and Clearwater areas, after snow inundated the Blackfoot Valley.

  • One person injured in avalanche in Bridger Mountains

    One person injured in avalanche in Bridger Mountains

    Friday, December 29 2017 9:06 PM EST2017-12-30 02:06:25 GMT

    One person was injured Friday in an avalanche in the Bridger Mountains.

    One person was injured Friday in an avalanche in the Bridger Mountains.

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Minimum wage increasing in Montana

    Minimum wage increasing in Montana

    Friday, December 29 2017 7:30 PM EST2017-12-30 00:30:55 GMT

    In economic news, some Montana residents will see a bump in their paychecks come 2018. The minimum wage is set to increase to $8.30 an hour, a 15-cent increase over this year, to help offset the increase in the cost of living. Workers in New York and California will see a 50-cent increase. Maine is raising wages the most, by a dollar. The Economic Policy Institute reports that 4 million people will benefit from increased minimum wages, and 8,000 of those are Montanans. Click here t...

    In economic news, some Montana residents will see a bump in their paychecks come 2018. The minimum wage is set to increase to $8.30 an hour, a 15-cent increase over this year, to help offset the increase in the cost of living. Workers in New York and California will see a 50-cent increase. Maine is raising wages the most, by a dollar. The Economic Policy Institute reports that 4 million people will benefit from increased minimum wages, and 8,000 of those are Montanans. Click here t...

  • Winter storm causes power outages in Seeley Lake, surrounding areas

    Winter storm causes power outages in Seeley Lake, surrounding areas

    Saturday, December 30 2017 12:40 AM EST2017-12-30 05:40:36 GMT

    Missoula Electric Cooperative on Friday night reported a wide-range power outage in the Seeley Lake, Condon, Ovando and Clearwater areas, after snow inundated the Blackfoot Valley.

    Missoula Electric Cooperative on Friday night reported a wide-range power outage in the Seeley Lake, Condon, Ovando and Clearwater areas, after snow inundated the Blackfoot Valley.

  • Avalanche closes portion of MT Highway 200 west of Lincoln

    Avalanche closes portion of MT Highway 200 west of Lincoln

    Saturday, December 30 2017 12:46 AM EST2017-12-30 05:46:18 GMT

    An avalanche has closed a portion of MT Highway 200 west of Lincoln.

    An avalanche has closed a portion of MT Highway 200 west of Lincoln.

  • Three years later, deputy hit by car has undergone nearly 2 dozen surgeries

    Three years later, deputy hit by car has undergone nearly 2 dozen surgeries

    Wednesday, December 27 2017 8:15 PM EST2017-12-28 01:15:14 GMT

    MISSOULA- The slick roads and winter weather are a reminder to drive slowly, especially around the scenes of crashes. For one former Missoula County Sheriff’s Deputy, that reminder is all too important after an accident that continues to haunt him three years later. Dec. 28, 2014 was a snowy day. Then-Deputy Will Newsom was on the scene of a multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 90, west of Missoula. He was also field training an officer that day. “As we were leaving the ...

    MISSOULA- The slick roads and winter weather are a reminder to drive slowly, especially around the scenes of crashes. For one former Missoula County Sheriff’s Deputy, that reminder is all too important after an accident that continues to haunt him three years later. Dec. 28, 2014 was a snowy day. Then-Deputy Will Newsom was on the scene of a multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 90, west of Missoula. He was also field training an officer that day. “As we were leaving the ...

  • ABC FOX Montana news live stream

    ABC FOX Montana news live stream

    Monday, May 9 2016 4:06 PM EDT2016-05-09 20:06:05 GMT

    ABC FOX Montana provides local news, breaking news, weather, sports and information for Western and South Central Montana. Tune in to the ABC News at 5:30 and 10 and FOX News at 9 pm and watch our LIVE stream here, every weekday night. 

    ABC FOX Montana provides local news, breaking news, weather, sports and information for Western and South Central Montana. Tune in to the ABC News at 5:30 and 10 and FOX News at 9 pm and watch our LIVE stream here, every weekday night. 

  • UPDATE: Emergency Travel Only Today extended to 7 PM

    UPDATE: Emergency Travel Only Today extended to 7 PM

    Friday, December 29 2017 6:20 PM EST2017-12-29 23:20:45 GMT

    MISSOULA- The county sheriff's office is warning all Missoula drivers to stay off the road from the hours of 10 AM to 2 PM on Friday, Dec. 29. They say dropping temperatures are expected to cause a flash-freeze of all the melting slush on the roadways: ******MEANS ALERT ISSUED****** 12-29-2017 The Sheriff’s Office has issued a MEANS Alert for Missoula County, recommending EMERGENCY TRAVEL ONLY between the hours of 10:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M.  A “FLASH FREEZE” on r...

    MISSOULA- The county sheriff's office is warning all Missoula drivers to stay off the road from the hours of 10 AM to 2 PM on Friday, Dec. 29. They say dropping temperatures are expected to cause a flash-freeze of all the melting slush on the roadways: ******MEANS ALERT ISSUED****** 12-29-2017 The Sheriff’s Office has issued a MEANS Alert for Missoula County, recommending EMERGENCY TRAVEL ONLY between the hours of 10:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M.  A “FLASH FREEZE” on r...

  • UPDATED: Passenger car passing plow truck loses control

    UPDATED: Passenger car passing plow truck loses control

    Thursday, December 28 2017 3:47 PM EST2017-12-28 20:47:46 GMT

    The Frenchtown Rural Fire District is responding to an accident involving a Missoula County plow truck and a passenger vehicle.

    The Frenchtown Rural Fire District is responding to an accident involving a Missoula County plow truck and a passenger vehicle.

  • Winning Montana Millionaire ticket sold in Butte

    Winning Montana Millionaire ticket sold in Butte

    Friday, December 29 2017 6:50 PM EST2017-12-29 23:50:07 GMT
    HELENA, Mont. (AP) - This year's winning Montana Millionaire lottery ticket was sold at the Town Pump at Dewey and Harrison in Butte.    Lottery officials say the winning number, drawn Friday morning, was 024279.    Another ticket sold at a Thriftway Super Stop in Butte won a $100,000 prize. That winning number was 083597. Two other tickets that won $100,000 each - 023452 and 147877 - were sold in Great Falls.    Five tickets won $10,000 prizes. Two were ...
    HELENA, Mont. (AP) - This year's winning Montana Millionaire lottery ticket was sold at the Town Pump at Dewey and Harrison in Butte.    Lottery officials say the winning number, drawn Friday morning, was 024279.    Another ticket sold at a Thriftway Super Stop in Butte won a $100,000 prize. That winning number was 083597. Two other tickets that won $100,000 each - 023452 and 147877 - were sold in Great Falls.    Five tickets won $10,000 prizes. Two were ...
Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.