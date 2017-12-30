Winter storm causes power outages in Seeley Lake, surrounding areas

Missoula Electric Cooperative on Friday night reported a wide-range power outage in the Seeley Lake, Condon, Ovando and Clearwater areas, after snow inundated the Blackfoot Valley.

Viewers in Seeley Lake sent us several photos of the snowfall.

Some people were reporting 2-feet of snow fell in the past 24-hours.

Others said nearly 3 1/2-feet fell.

Officials with Missoula Electric Coop said that crews were slowly working to restore power for the people in the area.

But they do expect an extended power outage, possibly through Friday night, due to the weather and poor road conditions.