Winterizing your car

By Rachel Crowspreadingwings

GREAT FALLS- As the state prepares for the next round of snow, mechanics advise if you have not done so already, you should be preparing your vehicle, too.

The winter weather is here to stay so make sure your car is road ready. Bud Hudson owns his own mechanic shop. He said the best thing you can do for your vehicle is keep it up to date on all maintenance.

"You don't want to be sitting on the side of the road stalled," said Hudson.

Since there is a winter wonderland outside, prior to hitting the road, here is Hudson's list of what to check.

"Checking coolant protection level, make sure your window washing fluid is good to 20 below and not the summer blend that's in there, because that will crack your washer bottle and then you won't have any in there," said Hudson. It's also important to have good-quality tires and keep them properly inflated.

He added that tires lose about 3 pounds of pressure in the winter. If they are not taken care of properly, you risk more than a set of tires.

"We want to keep them at the proper inflation. It helps with fuel mileage, it helps with tire wear, and even stopping distance," said Hudson.

Another thing is making sure you have a full tank of gas. Letting your car go below half a tank could actually cause some serious damage.

"We haven't seen a lot of fuel line freezing, but that's what can happen when you get moisture in your tank," he said.

Lastly, it is always a good idea to have your battery checked. If you have questions or concerns about your vehicle, bring it in to get looked at by a mechanic, because it's better to be safe than sorry.

