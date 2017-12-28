Missoula Parks and Rec accepts Christmas trees for recycling

Don’t throw out your Christmas tree—the Urban Forestry Division at Missoula Parks and Recreation could use it.

All cut Christmas trees can be recycled into mulch with the Christmas Ever-Green program. Residents are asked to remove any decorations or accessories before dropping trees off at McCormick or Playfair parks through Jan. 15. The Fort Missoula recycling site is closed this season due to construction.

Last year, the program recycled over 10,000 trees.

Donations are also welcome at the Friends of Missoula Parks. Check out treesformissoula.org to learn more. http://fmparks.org/get-involved/donate/

http://treesformissoula.org/