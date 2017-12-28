Plane makes emergency landing at Butte airport

BUTTE- Firefighters responded this afternoon to a multi-unit alert requesting a fire response for an incoming plane.

At 2 PM Thursday, a Global Air Charters plane was en route from Kalispell to Salt Lake City when an instrument panel alerted to a problem with one of the engines. A pilot and flight attendant were the only people on the plane at the time.

Butte Battalion Fire Chief Bill Fisher says the pilot shut down the engine and radioed for a fire response, and managed to land safely at Bert Mooney Airport.

Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department Stations 1 and 2 responded, along with F1 - Chief Miller, F3 - Fire Marshal Doherty, Floral Park VFD, Home Atherton VFD, Race Track VFD, and Terra Verde.