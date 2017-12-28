Claire's announces makeup recall after mom finds asbestos

The girls' makeup and jewelry chain Claire's is pulling several products out of stores after a lab test showed traces of asbestos contamination.

According to WJAR-TV, Kristi Warner of Rhode Island sent her 6-year-old daughter's makeup to a laboratory, and test results showed that the glittery makeup contained traces of tremolite asbestos, which has been linked to a rare form of cancer called mesothelioma. Warner said she went on to test 17 different products from several states, and all contained asbestos.

The Claire's website says the company is pulling several products and conducting an investigation. Claire's is also offering a refund for anyone who's already purchasing the products. The full list includes the Ultimate Mega Make Up Set, the Pink Glitter Cellphone Makeup Compact and the Rainbow Glitter Heart Shaped Makeup Set.