UPDATED: Passenger car passing plow truck loses control

UPDATED: Passenger car passing plow truck loses control

By ABC FOX MT News Staff
FRENCHTOWN -

The Frenchtown Rural Fire District is responding to an accident involving a Missoula County plow truck and a passenger vehicle. 

The plow truck was reportedly returning for fuel when the passenger car attempted to pass the plow and lost control. Officials say the car scraped the side of the plow, hitting the fuel tank and spilling a minor amount of diesel. The incident happened at mile marker 87, I-90 east, the same location where a state trooper's car was hit by a driver a week ago.

Roads remain slick in the area. Frenchtown Fire is reminding drivers to slow down and move over when approaching an emergency scene. 

We'll update this story with more information as it becomes available. 

