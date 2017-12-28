Sen. Tester explains his favorite movie about politics

Sen. Jon Tester's favorite movie about politics is Mr. Smith Goes to Washington, the classic 1939 Jimmy Stewart film.

Tester explained his choice in a Washington Post rundown of the top films about professions: "My favorite scene isn’t even the filibuster scene. It’s the scene where Jimmy Stewart says: 'It’s not too late, because this country is bigger than the Taylors, or you, or me, or anything else. Great principles don’t get lost once they come to light. They’re right here, you just have to see them again.'"

Other contributors include Anthony Bourdain, who says 1994's Eat Drink Man Woman is one of his favorite food films, and former NASA administrator Charles F. Bolden, who says The Martian is a scientifically accurate portrayal of a man's trip to Mars.