Another Missoula officer hurt in roadside collision

MISSOULA- A Missoula County Sheriff's Deputy is injured after his patrol car was struck while he was assisting at a crash site. Sheriff's deputies say it's the third time in the last few weeks that a trooper or deputy's vehicle has been hit while out on a crash scene.

The sheriff's office says around 1 PM on Dec. 27, Sgt. Gordon Schmill was helping the Montana Highway Patrol at the scene of a rollover on I-90 at mile marker 136 in the westbound lane. Schmill was in his patrol car when another driver hit his vehicle. Schmill's injuries aren't life-threatening, but he will be out recovering for a least a week. The unidentified driver was also injured; it's unknown at this time if the driver is facing any citations or charges.

MCSO Sgt. Rich Marcelli says this latest incident is a reminder for everyone to slow down on snowy roads, especially for emergency vehicles. A Missoula County 911 post also expressed frustration, saying, "This problem is real. PLEASE slow down and if you know someone who drives too fast in hazardous conditions, talk to them about the safety of others on the road."