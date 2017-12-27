4 people arrested in Polson drug raid, 2nd in two weeks

In Lake County, four people are behind bars on Wednesday, facing multiple drug charges.

It's all part of a multi-agency effort to combat drugs in the area called "Operation Blue Christmas."

Sergeant George Simpson with the Polson Police Department says that at about 3 PM, officers from his department, Flathead Tribal Police and the Lake County Sheriff's Office confiscated marijuana, meth, heroin, LSD and drug paraphernalia from a Polson home.

Members of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribe and Child Protective Services were also on the scene to help take several young children to a safe place.

This drug raid follows another last week in which four homes were searched and law enforcement arrested four people after finding drugs, weapons, paraphernalia and money.

He adds that the number one priority in these situations is the children.

He says that these are people with a problem, not problem people, so the intention is to get affected users treatment and get the dealers removed from the area.