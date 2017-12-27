No injuries reported after train collides with semi

As the state prepares for the next round of snow, mechanics advise if you have not done so already, you should be prepare your vehicle too.
BUTTE- Firefighters responded this afternoon to a multi-unit alert requesting a fire response for an incoming plane. At 2 PM Thursday, a Global Air Charters plane was en route from Kalispell to Salt Lake City when an instrument panel alerted to a problem with one of the engines. A pilot and flight attendant were the only people on the plane at the time. Butte Battalion Fire Chief Bill Fisher says the pilot shut down the engine and radioed for a fire response, and managed to land saf...
KHQ.COM - According to a new Kaiser Permanente study, pregnant women are smoking more pot in recent years. The study looked at women in Kaiser Permanente’s Northern California healthcare system who self-reported marijuana use while pregnant between 2009 and 2016 and also underwent urine testing. The study found that between those years, marijuana use among pregnant women rose from 4.2 percent to 7.1 percent.
UPDATE: According to Seattle Police the number of victims involved when a van crashed into a building in downtown Seattle has been updated to 6, including the driver.. UW Medicine officials tells us that of those transported to Harborview Medical Center, one patient is in critical condition and is currently in the operating room. The others are in serious condition.
MISSOULA- The slick roads and winter weather are a reminder to drive slowly, especially around the scenes of crashes. For one former Missoula County Sheriff’s Deputy, that reminder is all too important after an accident that continues to haunt him three years later. Dec. 28, 2014 was a snowy day. Then-Deputy Will Newsom was on the scene of a multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 90, west of Missoula. He was also field training an officer that day. “As we were leaving the ...
The Frenchtown Rural Fire District is responding to an accident involving a Missoula County plow truck and a passenger vehicle.
We got the chance to sit down with the grandfather of the two children involved in Monday night's two vehicle car crash on Highway 89. Both children and their mother are still at Benefis.
In Lake County, four people are behind bars on Wednesday, facing multiple drug charges. It's all part of a multi-agency effort to combat drugs in the area called "Operation Blue Christmas."
MISSOULA- A popular fitness app announced plans to open its third North American office in the Garden City. ClassPass, which offers users a database of gyms and fitness courses to choose from, made the announcement Dec. 27, in conjunction with the Missoula Economic Partnership and the Montana Governor’s Office of Economic Development. ClassPass’s other corporate headquarters are in New York, San Francisco, Sydney and London. The service’s new operations center wil...
MISSOULA- A Missoula County Sheriff's Deputy is injured after his patrol car was struck while he was assisting at a crash site. Sheriff's deputies say it's the third time in the last few weeks that a trooper or deputy's vehicle has been hit while out on a crash scene. The sheriff's office says around 1 PM on Dec. 27, Sgt. Gordon Schmill was helping the Montana Highway Patrol at the scene of a rollover on I-90 at mile marker 136 in the westbound lane. Schmill was in his patrol car whe...
CHARLESTON, W. Va. - A West Virginia man is accused of assaulting a pregnant woman and injecting her with methamphetamine without her consent. News outlets reported Tuesday that the criminal complaint against 21-year-old Kyle Wilson Stowers says he struck the woman in the head, face and torso and hit her legs with a baseball bat at a Charleston home on Dec. 21.
