No injuries reported after train collides with semi

No injuries are reported after a train collided with a semi-tractor trailer in Frenchtown Wednesday.

Frenchtown Rural Fire District responded to the scene near the Frenchtown Club just after 6:00 p.m.

District spokesperson Melt Holtz said the semi was stuck in the snow and couldn't get off the tracks. Holtz said the driver got out of the truck before the train hit.

The semi was reportedly pushed 25-30 feet into Montana Rail Link buildings before the train stopped. MRL was called on site to check the locomotive before it could continue on its route.

The Ducharme and Mullan Road crossings were closed for more than three hours, while crews worked to clear the train tracks of the wreckage.