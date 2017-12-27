Three years later, deputy hit by car has undergone nearly 2 doze - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Three years later, deputy hit by car has undergone nearly 2 dozen surgeries

Posted: Updated:

MISSOULA- The slick roads and winter weather are a reminder to drive slowly, especially around the scenes of crashes. For one former Missoula County Sheriff’s Deputy, that reminder is all too important after an accident that continues to haunt him three years later.

Dec. 28, 2014 was a snowy day. Then-Deputy Will Newsom was on the scene of a multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 90, west of Missoula. He was also field training an officer that day.

“As we were leaving the office, I was telling him he has to be very careful,” Newsom says. “This was the most dangerous thing we do in law enforcement.”

It did turn out dangerous for Newsom that day. He was setting up flares near the incident to help direct traffic. While he was walking back to his patrol car, another driver passed and hit Newsom’s patrol car, which then hit him. The accident was caught on his dash-cam footage.

In the years since, Newsom’s undergone nearly two dozen surgeries. He incurred a traumatic brain injury, heart problems and other ailments. He lives with post-traumatic stress disorder. Still, he’s optimistic.

“I haven’t had a surgery in nine months, and life is so much better when you’re not having surgery every three to four weeks,” Newsom says. “I’ve been getting my strength back. I’ve been starting to do things on my own and get some semblance of a normal life back.”

The truck that hit Newsom’s car was going about 80 miles per hour before braking, Newsom says. The Montana Highway Patrol says it’s especially important to be aware of emergency vehicles on the side of the road in winter. Go slow, pump or feather brakes when stopping, reduce speed on two-lane highways or move into another lane to make room if you’re on the interstate.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Three years later, deputy hit by car has undergone nearly 2 dozen surgeries

    Three years later, deputy hit by car has undergone nearly 2 dozen surgeries

    Wednesday, December 27 2017 8:15 PM EST2017-12-28 01:15:14 GMT

    MISSOULA- The slick roads and winter weather are a reminder to drive slowly, especially around the scenes of crashes. For one former Missoula County Sheriff’s Deputy, that reminder is all too important after an accident that continues to haunt him three years later. Dec. 28, 2014 was a snowy day. Then-Deputy Will Newsom was on the scene of a multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 90, west of Missoula. He was also field training an officer that day. “As we were leaving the ...

    MISSOULA- The slick roads and winter weather are a reminder to drive slowly, especially around the scenes of crashes. For one former Missoula County Sheriff’s Deputy, that reminder is all too important after an accident that continues to haunt him three years later. Dec. 28, 2014 was a snowy day. Then-Deputy Will Newsom was on the scene of a multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 90, west of Missoula. He was also field training an officer that day. “As we were leaving the ...

  • UPDATED: Passenger car passing plow truck loses control

    UPDATED: Passenger car passing plow truck loses control

    Thursday, December 28 2017 3:47 PM EST2017-12-28 20:47:46 GMT

    The Frenchtown Rural Fire District is responding to an accident involving a Missoula County plow truck and a passenger vehicle.

    The Frenchtown Rural Fire District is responding to an accident involving a Missoula County plow truck and a passenger vehicle.

  • Family speaks out after Monday's car crash

    Family speaks out after Monday's car crash

    Wednesday, December 27 2017 12:00 PM EST2017-12-27 17:00:12 GMT

    We got the chance to sit down with the grandfather of the two children involved in Monday night's two vehicle car crash on Highway 89.  Both children and their mother are still at Benefis. 

    We got the chance to sit down with the grandfather of the two children involved in Monday night's two vehicle car crash on Highway 89.  Both children and their mother are still at Benefis. 

  • 4 people arrested in Polson drug raid, 2nd in two weeks

    4 people arrested in Polson drug raid, 2nd in two weeks

    Wednesday, December 27 2017 11:51 PM EST2017-12-28 04:51:19 GMT

    In Lake County, four people are behind bars on Wednesday, facing multiple drug charges. It's all part of a multi-agency effort to combat drugs in the area called "Operation Blue Christmas."

    In Lake County, four people are behind bars on Wednesday, facing multiple drug charges. It's all part of a multi-agency effort to combat drugs in the area called "Operation Blue Christmas."

  • ClassPass app opening office in Missoula, plans to hire 50 employees

    ClassPass app opening office in Missoula, plans to hire 50 employees

    Wednesday, December 27 2017 1:07 PM EST2017-12-27 18:07:52 GMT

    MISSOULA- A popular fitness app announced plans to open its third North American office in the Garden City. ClassPass, which offers users a database of gyms and fitness courses to choose from, made the announcement Dec. 27, in conjunction with the Missoula Economic Partnership and the Montana Governor’s Office of Economic Development. ClassPass’s other corporate headquarters are in New York, San Francisco, Sydney and London. The service’s new operations center wil...

    MISSOULA- A popular fitness app announced plans to open its third North American office in the Garden City. ClassPass, which offers users a database of gyms and fitness courses to choose from, made the announcement Dec. 27, in conjunction with the Missoula Economic Partnership and the Montana Governor’s Office of Economic Development. ClassPass’s other corporate headquarters are in New York, San Francisco, Sydney and London. The service’s new operations center wil...

  • Another Missoula officer hurt in roadside collision

    Another Missoula officer hurt in roadside collision

    Thursday, December 28 2017 12:24 PM EST2017-12-28 17:24:52 GMT

    MISSOULA- A Missoula County Sheriff's Deputy is injured after his patrol car was struck while he was assisting at a crash site. Sheriff's deputies say it's the third time in the last few weeks that a trooper or deputy's vehicle has been hit while out on a crash scene. The sheriff's office says around 1 PM on Dec. 27, Sgt. Gordon Schmill was helping the Montana Highway Patrol at the scene of a rollover on I-90 at mile marker 136 in the westbound lane. Schmill was in his patrol car whe...

    MISSOULA- A Missoula County Sheriff's Deputy is injured after his patrol car was struck while he was assisting at a crash site. Sheriff's deputies say it's the third time in the last few weeks that a trooper or deputy's vehicle has been hit while out on a crash scene. The sheriff's office says around 1 PM on Dec. 27, Sgt. Gordon Schmill was helping the Montana Highway Patrol at the scene of a rollover on I-90 at mile marker 136 in the westbound lane. Schmill was in his patrol car whe...

  • Victims in basement apartment were mom, 2 kids, 2nd woman

    Victims in basement apartment were mom, 2 kids, 2nd woman

    Thursday, December 28 2017 3:07 AM EST2017-12-28 08:07:01 GMT
    Investigators are still at a New York apartment house where four bodies were found in a basement apartment, but they aren't releasing many details.
    Investigators are still at a New York apartment house where four bodies were found in a basement apartment, but they aren't releasing many details.

  • Man accused of beating, injecting pregnant woman with meth

    Man accused of beating, injecting pregnant woman with meth

    Wednesday, December 27 2017 4:53 PM EST2017-12-27 21:53:44 GMT

    CHARLESTON, W. Va. - A West Virginia man is accused of assaulting a pregnant woman and injecting her with methamphetamine without her consent.  News outlets reported Tuesday that the criminal complaint against 21-year-old Kyle Wilson Stowers says he struck the woman in the head, face and torso and hit her legs with a baseball bat at a Charleston home on Dec. 21. 

    CHARLESTON, W. Va. - A West Virginia man is accused of assaulting a pregnant woman and injecting her with methamphetamine without her consent.  News outlets reported Tuesday that the criminal complaint against 21-year-old Kyle Wilson Stowers says he struck the woman in the head, face and torso and hit her legs with a baseball bat at a Charleston home on Dec. 21. 

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.