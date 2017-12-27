Three years later, deputy hit by car has undergone nearly 2 dozen surgeries

MISSOULA- The slick roads and winter weather are a reminder to drive slowly, especially around the scenes of crashes. For one former Missoula County Sheriff’s Deputy, that reminder is all too important after an accident that continues to haunt him three years later.

Dec. 28, 2014 was a snowy day. Then-Deputy Will Newsom was on the scene of a multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 90, west of Missoula. He was also field training an officer that day.

“As we were leaving the office, I was telling him he has to be very careful,” Newsom says. “This was the most dangerous thing we do in law enforcement.”

It did turn out dangerous for Newsom that day. He was setting up flares near the incident to help direct traffic. While he was walking back to his patrol car, another driver passed and hit Newsom’s patrol car, which then hit him. The accident was caught on his dash-cam footage.

In the years since, Newsom’s undergone nearly two dozen surgeries. He incurred a traumatic brain injury, heart problems and other ailments. He lives with post-traumatic stress disorder. Still, he’s optimistic.

“I haven’t had a surgery in nine months, and life is so much better when you’re not having surgery every three to four weeks,” Newsom says. “I’ve been getting my strength back. I’ve been starting to do things on my own and get some semblance of a normal life back.”

The truck that hit Newsom’s car was going about 80 miles per hour before braking, Newsom says. The Montana Highway Patrol says it’s especially important to be aware of emergency vehicles on the side of the road in winter. Go slow, pump or feather brakes when stopping, reduce speed on two-lane highways or move into another lane to make room if you’re on the interstate.