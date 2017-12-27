Three years later, deputy hit by car has undergone nearly 2 dozen surgeries

MISSOULA- The slick roads and winter weather are a reminder to drive slowly, especially around the scenes of crashes. For one former Missoula County Sheriff’s Deputy, that reminder is all too important after an accident that continues to haunt him three years later. Dec. 28, 2014 was a snowy day. Then-Deputy Will Newsom was on the scene of a multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 90, west of Missoula. He was also field training an officer that day. “As we were leaving the ...
The Frenchtown Rural Fire District is responding to an accident involving a Missoula County plow truck and a passenger vehicle.
We got the chance to sit down with the grandfather of the two children involved in Monday night's two vehicle car crash on Highway 89. Both children and their mother are still at Benefis.
In Lake County, four people are behind bars on Wednesday, facing multiple drug charges. It's all part of a multi-agency effort to combat drugs in the area called "Operation Blue Christmas."
MISSOULA- A popular fitness app announced plans to open its third North American office in the Garden City. ClassPass, which offers users a database of gyms and fitness courses to choose from, made the announcement Dec. 27, in conjunction with the Missoula Economic Partnership and the Montana Governor’s Office of Economic Development. ClassPass’s other corporate headquarters are in New York, San Francisco, Sydney and London. The service’s new operations center wil...
MISSOULA- A Missoula County Sheriff's Deputy is injured after his patrol car was struck while he was assisting at a crash site. Sheriff's deputies say it's the third time in the last few weeks that a trooper or deputy's vehicle has been hit while out on a crash scene. The sheriff's office says around 1 PM on Dec. 27, Sgt. Gordon Schmill was helping the Montana Highway Patrol at the scene of a rollover on I-90 at mile marker 136 in the westbound lane. Schmill was in his patrol car whe...
CHARLESTON, W. Va. - A West Virginia man is accused of assaulting a pregnant woman and injecting her with methamphetamine without her consent. News outlets reported Tuesday that the criminal complaint against 21-year-old Kyle Wilson Stowers says he struck the woman in the head, face and torso and hit her legs with a baseball bat at a Charleston home on Dec. 21.
