More details released in deadly Highway 93 crash

POLSON- Investigators have ruled out alcohol, speed and weather in a Dec. 26 fatal crash.

The Montana Highway Patrol says on Tuesday afternoon, 65-year-old Janet Harmsen, of Polson, was driving northbound on Highway 83 near the small town of Ravalli. Her vehicle crossed the center line and hit a southbound Toyota. Troopers say it's unclear why Harmsen's vehicle drifted, considering the road was fairly dry.

The two men in the Toyota were injured and taken to a Missoula hospital.

MHP also says everyone involved was wearing a seatbelt.

More than 184 people have died on Montana roads in 2017 as of Dec. 27, according to MHP.