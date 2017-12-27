Power mostly back at Disneyland after guests taken off rides - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Power mostly back at Disneyland after guests taken off rides

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) - Power has been largely restored at Disneyland after an outage at the Southern California theme park forced some guests to be escorted off stopped rides.
  
Park spokeswoman Suzi Brown says a transformer problem caused the outage in the Toontown and Fantasyland areas around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday.
  
She says about 12 rides were affected but that no one was hurt. An unknown number of guests were taken off the rides, and no one else was being allowed into the park.
  
Brown says power is back on Toontown and much of Fantasyland and is expected to be fully restored by Wednesday.
  
Some people wrote posts on social media wondering if they'd get refunds.

