United Blood Services reports drop in donations due to frigid temps

United Blood Services Montana is asking residents to help replenish their blood supply after a large decrease in donations during the holiday season.

According to UBS, as temperatures drop, so do blood donations and donations drop by nearly 40 percent during holidays, while the need for blood increases.

UBS strives to keep a 5-day supply of every blood type available at all times to be able to meet the needs of patients across the region. Donations from O-negative donors, the universal blood type, are especially important due to the increase in accident and trauma cases.

UBS is the only blood provider for nearly 30 hospitals across Montana and western Wyoming. According to UBS, about 30 percent of their blood supply goes to cancer patients and one in seven people entering the hospital will need blood.

Donors can make an appointment to give blood at www.bloodhero.com or by calling (800) 365-4450.