ClassPass app opening office in Missoula, plans to hire 50 employees

MISSOULA- A popular fitness app announced plans to open its third North American office in the Garden City.

ClassPass, which offers users a database of gyms and fitness courses to choose from, made the announcement Dec. 27, in conjunction with the Missoula Economic Partnership and the Montana Governor’s Office of Economic Development.

ClassPass’s other corporate headquarters are in New York, San Francisco, Sydney and London.

The service’s new operations center will host customer experience, sales, engineering and account management teams. A press release issued Wednesday says the location is expected to hire up to 50 employees with salaries ranging from $30,000-$150,000.

In a press release, ClassPass CEO Fritz Lanman said he appreciated the "abundant active lifestyle" in Missoula: “We wanted to find a city that was a fit for our mission and culture; a place that offers an active lifestyle and access to inspiring experiences, a progressive mindset, forward thinking civic leaders and a respected University. Missoula checks all those boxes and more.”

Gov. Steve Bullock is also quoted in the press release: "Montana is quickly becoming a hub of innovation and our business-friendly climate enables us to welcome new high-tech companies, like ClassPass, to Montana."

ClassPass reports booking 45 million reservations since launching in 2013. ClassPass is available in 49 cities worldwide and offers classes including yoga, Pilates, barre, running, strength training, dance and more.

ClassPass’s website does not list any gyms available in Missoula.