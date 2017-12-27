Family speaks out after Monday's car crash

GREAT FALLS- Two children and their mother are still recovering after a car crash last week on Highway 89. Their family members say they face a long road to recovery.

Both children and their mother are still at Benefis. Their grandfather, Larry LaFountain, said they're recovering from multiple injuries. The mother has broken ribs, crushed vertebrae, and her pelvis was broken in two places.

"But if it wouldn't have been for the seat belt, she wouldn't have been here today,"said LaFountain.

His 8-month-old grandson suffered a broken femur and a puncture wound to the neck. His 3-year-old granddaughter broke her nose, has stitches on her lip, and broke a few ribs.

"I'm thankful for the guy who got her out of the car seat," LaFountain said. "I don't his name but he cut her [out] and she was gurgling on her own blood."

Slick roads due to winter weather is suspected to be the cause of the accident. LaFountain says if they hadn't been wearing seat belts and in car seats, he might be telling a much different story.

He's very thankful for everyone involved who saved his family. With Christmas just days away they are asking for support from the community. They'll be in need of diapers, formula and financial support since his daughter won't be able to work for awhile.

"Today is a new day and everything is looking good and we're all starting to relax a little bit now," LaFountain said. "It's going to be a long road, they say." Right now he is grateful they are all alive.

A benefit account is set up at Wells Fargo, where anyone can donate, as well as a gofundme page.

They are also holding a benefit dinner Jan. 20 at the Flamingo, where kids are welcome until 10.