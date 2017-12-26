Polson woman dies in head-on crash near Ravalli

ABC FOX Montana is learning more details about a fatal crash that happened Tuesday on Highway 93 north of Arlee.

Traffic in the area began moving in all directions shortly after 7 PM.

It came to a stand-still at about 3 P.M.

That's when Montana Highway Patrol dispatchers received the crash report at mile marker 27 near North Valley Creek Road.

That's just south of the small town of Ravalli.

Trooper Wayne Bieber says that the driver of a car heading northbound crossed the center line and hit another car head on.

The woman driver of the northbound car was pronounced dead at the scene.

She was in her 60's and from Polson.

The two occupants of the southbound car were transported to a Missoula hospital.

Their injuries are unknown at this time.

Trooper Bieber says that an investigation into the cause of the crash is on-going.

Roads in the area are snow-covered and MHP advises all drivers to buckle up, slow town, and take time getting to your destination.