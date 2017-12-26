Fatal accident reported on Highway 93

The Montana Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal accident on Highway 93 North, near the town of Ravalli.

The incident was reported around 3 PM on Dec. 26 and stalled traffic stalled in both directions. All lanes reopened around 7 PM.

MHP Capt. James Kitchin says two vehicles were involved. Details are limited at this time while deputies process the scene.

Roads are icy and slick. Kitchin reminds drivers to slow down, buckle up and be cautious.

We will continue to update you as more information becomes available.