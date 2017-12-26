Licenses for chronic wasting disease hunt sell out fast

We got the chance to sit down with the grandfather of the two children involved in Monday night's two vehicle car crash on Highway 89. Both children and their mother are still at Benefis.

ABC FOX Montana is learning more details about a fatal crash that happened on Highway 93 north of Arlee. Traffic in the area began moving in all directions shortly after 7 PM. It came to a stand-still at about 3 P.M. That's when Montana Highway Patrol dispatchers received the crash report at mile marker 27 near North Valley Creek Road.

The Montana Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal accident on Highway 93 North, near the town of Ravalli. The incident was reported around 3 PM on Dec. 26, and traffic has been stalled in both directions. MHP Capt. James Kitchin says two vehicles were involved. Details are limited at this time while deputies process the scene. Roads are icy and slick. Kitchin reminds drivers to slow down, buckle up and be cautious. We will continue to update you as more information becomes...

POLSON- The Lake County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the woman who died in a head-on collision on Highway 93 on Dec. 26. Authorities say Janet Harmsen, 65, of Polson, was driving northbound on near Ravalli when her vehicle crossed the center line and hit another car head-on. The wreck occurred around 3 PM and halted traffic for hours. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office says the Montana State Crime Lab will perform an autop...