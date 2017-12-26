Plow crews continue to work hard after a white Christmas

Plow crews are out in full force tonight for the aftermath of a very white Christmas for Missoula.

Snowfall totals of just over four inches on Dec. 25, marked the second highest Christmas day snowfall in history for the Garden City.

Stephens Avenue is an example of a priority one street, which means it's an area with high traffic and busy intersection: a part of town plow crews hit first when there's significant snowfall.

Brian Hensel, Superintendent of Missoula's Street Division, said that his crews are still working around the clock and are following the city's snow and ice prioritization map.

It starts with priority one streets including Stephens, Orange, Higgins and Reserve, all of which see heavy traffic. From there, the plow teams move on to priority two and priority three streets, which include side streets and areas with less traffic.

But Hensel says even with a priority map, the process of clearing streets isn't a quick one, especially when the snow keeps falling. With more snow in the forecast this week city snow plow drivers won't get a break anytime soon.

Click here to see a map of the city's snow prioritization and see where your street is listed. Priority one streets are listed in red, priority two streets are blue and priority three are green.