Libby woman charged with killing husband

LIBBY, Mont. (AP) - Lincoln County prosecutors say a 62-year-old northwestern Montana woman charged with killing her husband was captured on a video recording mumbling "I shot him" while sitting alone in an interrogation room.
  
Connie Jean Leckrone of Libby is charged with deliberate homicide and evidence tampering in the Dec. 17 death of 69-year-old Dean Leckrone. Her bail was set at $500,000 and she is scheduled to enter a plea on Jan. 3.
  
Investigators say Leckrone initially reported her husband accidentally shot himself, but investigators said she later gave several versions of events.
  
The tampering charge alleges she licked her hands and poured water on them after agreeing to have them swabbed for gunshot residue. Charging documents say the tampering attempt and her mumbled statement were captured on a video recording.
  
Leckrone's attorney, Ann German, declined to comment Tuesday.

  • Student Athlete of the Week: Frenchtown's Owen Indreland

    In the sport of wrestling, there is only one attribute that can dictate success on the mat. “Wrestling is all about hard work. You can’t just go soft one day, and give 100% the there day. You are still going to be behind kids that are going 100% every day.” 

  • Three years later, deputy hit by car has undergone nearly 2 dozen surgeries

    MISSOULA- The slick roads and winter weather are a reminder to drive slowly, especially around the scenes of crashes. For one former Missoula County Sheriff’s Deputy, that reminder is all too important after an accident that continues to haunt him three years later. Dec. 28, 2014 was a snowy day. Then-Deputy Will Newsom was on the scene of a multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 90, west of Missoula. He was also field training an officer that day. “As we were leaving the ...

  • No arrest after passenger got on wrong flight

    LOS ANGELES (AP) - The Latest on a Tokyo-bound flight that returned to Los Angeles (all times local):    1:50 p.m.    An FBI spokeswoman says the agency investigated after a passenger was found aboard the wrong flight from Los Angeles to Tokyo but didn't make an arrest.    The crew of the All Nippon Airways flight discovered the errant passenger hours into the flight Tuesday and the jet returned to Los Angeles.    FBI spokeswoman Laura Eimiller ...

  • Family speaks out after Monday's car crash

    We got the chance to sit down with the grandfather of the two children involved in Monday night's two vehicle car crash on Highway 89.  Both children and their mother are still at Benefis. 

  • Polson woman dies in head-on crash near Ravalli

    ABC FOX Montana is learning more details about a fatal crash that happened on Highway 93 north of Arlee. Traffic in the area began moving in all directions shortly after 7 PM. It came to a stand-still at about 3 P.M. That's when Montana Highway Patrol dispatchers received the crash report at mile marker 27 near North Valley Creek Road.

  • Fatal accident reported on Highway 93

    The Montana Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal accident on Highway 93 North, near the town of Ravalli. The incident was reported around 3 PM on Dec. 26, and traffic has been stalled in both directions. MHP Capt. James Kitchin says two vehicles were involved. Details are limited at this time while deputies process the scene. Roads are icy and slick. Kitchin reminds drivers to slow down, buckle up and be cautious.  We will continue to update you as more information becomes...

  • Name released in Highway 93 fatal crash

    POLSON- The Lake County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the woman who died in a head-on collision on Highway 93 on Dec. 26. Authorities say Janet Harmsen, 65, of Polson, was driving northbound on near Ravalli when her vehicle crossed the center line and hit another car head-on. The wreck occurred around 3 PM and halted traffic for hours. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office says the Montana State Crime Lab will perform an autop...
  • Victims in basement apartment were mom, 2 kids, 2nd woman

    Investigators are still at a New York apartment house where four bodies were found in a basement apartment, but they aren't releasing many details.
  • Three years later, deputy hit by car has undergone nearly 2 dozen surgeries

    MISSOULA- The slick roads and winter weather are a reminder to drive slowly, especially around the scenes of crashes. For one former Missoula County Sheriff’s Deputy, that reminder is all too important after an accident that continues to haunt him three years later. Dec. 28, 2014 was a snowy day. Then-Deputy Will Newsom was on the scene of a multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 90, west of Missoula. He was also field training an officer that day. “As we were leaving the ...

  • ClassPass app opening office in Missoula, plans to hire 50 employees

    MISSOULA- A popular fitness app announced plans to open its third North American office in the Garden City. ClassPass, which offers users a database of gyms and fitness courses to choose from, made the announcement Dec. 27, in conjunction with the Missoula Economic Partnership and the Montana Governor’s Office of Economic Development. ClassPass’s other corporate headquarters are in New York, San Francisco, Sydney and London. The service’s new operations center wil...

  • More details released in deadly Highway 93 crash

    POLSON- Investigators have ruled out alcohol, speed and weather in a Dec. 26 fatal crash. The Montana Highway Patrol says on Tuesday afternoon, 65-year-old Janet Harmsen, of Polson, was driving northbound on Highway 83 near the small town of Ravalli. Her vehicle crossed the center line and hit a southbound Toyota. Troopers say it's unclear why Harmsen's vehicle drifted, considering the road was fairly dry. The two men in the Toyota were injured and taken to a Missoula hospital....

