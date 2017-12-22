Emergency-Only travel advisory lifted in Missoula County

An Emergency-Only Travel Advisory issued by Missoula County on Friday has been lifted.

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office reported that the alerted was lifted alert at about 8:15 p.m.

At about 2:30 p.m., Missoula County recommended that people travel on Interstate 90 from Bonner east to Granite County for emergencies only due to dangerous driving conditions.

Slick roads and blowing snow created poor visibility, resulting in law enforcement and first responders to respond to numerous crashes and slide-offs in the area.

Still, the Missoula County Sheriff's Office advises drivers to buckle up and use extra drive time and extreme caution when traveling.