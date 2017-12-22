A pregnant pig needs help staying warm

HAMILTON- A pregnant pig named Aurora is due to have her piglets on December 31.

But her owner, Megan Pace, said that she is going to need extra towels and blankets to keep the piglets warm. Pace said that breeding pigs in the winter can be very difficult with the cold temperatures.

She said that her main concern is keeping the piglets warm and dry when Aurora gives birth.

"In this kind of weather, we do actually have to catch them," Pace said. "We have to dry them off. Get them under the heat lamp and stick around long enough to make sure each is oriented between the heat lamp and mom."

And this extra work, requires extra materials.

Pace is asking Ravalli County neighbors for used blanket and towel donations to help her piglets stay warm.

She said that she will give any extra donations to farmers who need help this winter, so she said that none of the items will go to waste.

