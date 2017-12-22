A nine-year-old girl saves Christmas in Victor

Three more days are left until Christmas, but in Victor the holiday may not have happened if it weren't for a young girl.

A nine-year-old girl saved the spirit of Christmas in Victor.

There is going to be a live nativity scene with animals from her family's farm, but this would not have happened without the strong will of Irelyn.

She found out not long ago that her church decided not to put on its night in Bethlehem pageant.

"Well I cried. I was very sad and I felt like it wasn't Christmas without night in Bethlehem," said Irelyn.

But this did not stop her from bringing to her town the magic of Christmas.

"So I said let's try and do it. It was only on two weeks of notice. So it was really short notice, but we got it together," said Irelyn.

This young girl stepped up and was determined to make this work.

Others in Victor got into the Christmas spirit and soon followed her lead.

"My mom and dad gave a lot of support. My whole church did actually. I want to thank them a lot," said Irelyn.

Irelyn's mom, Noelle Potts, said that she is very happy with what her daughter is doing.

"I am very excited that she was very persistent about getting it going. It is a lot of work to pull it off to get volunteers to put up the canopies and bring the hay and live animals," said Irelyn’s mother, Noelle Potts.

Irelyn said that at the Crossroads Church in Victor there will be Christmas carolers, food, ornament making, flower wreath headbands, and much more.

She is expecting more than 100 people.

"You walk in a see the atmosphere of what Bethlehem really was," said Irelyn.

This event starts at 5:30 PM on Friday night.