Defense: Witness in Montana murder case was under indictment

BOZEMAN- Police say during a recent traffic stop, a Bozeman officer reminded a driver to clear off her windows, and told her to pull into the nearest parking lot to clear the windshield. The officer watched as the driver proceeded 200 yards forward and then slid into a ditch because she couldn't see where her turn was. "Do not let this happen to you," state police in a release to the public issued Dec. 22. It's important to completely clear off your vehicle before driving, ...

MISSOULA- A person of interest is no longer part of the ongoing investigation in the case of childrens’ bones recently found in Missoula. In early December, Missoula police disclosed that they were investigating bones found in a shed in September after an expert determined they were of recent origin. MPD Sgt. Travis Welsh said as of Dec. 21, a person of interest has been interviewed and is no longer a part of the investigation. Police had sought the person, who is describ...