Defense: Witness in Montana murder case was under indictment - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Defense: Witness in Montana murder case was under indictment

Posted: Updated:

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - A psychologist who was the sole defense witness during a Montana man's first-degree murder trial was indicted on drug charges days before she testified.
  
Attorneys for 20-year-old defendant Dimarzio Swade Sanchez said they were unaware of the indictment and their client could have been acquitted if another expert testified.
  
Sanchez has until January 5 to ask for a new trial.
  
He was convicted of strangling and burning 28-year-old Roylynn Rides Horse on the Crow Indian Reservation. Rides Horse died more than two months later.
  
Psychologist Teresa Hastings of Rapid City, South Dakota testified Dec. 6 at Sanchez's trial about his mental ability to form the intent to kill Rides Horse - a key factor in determining his guilt.
  
She'd been indicted Nov. 29 for illegally obtaining the sedative zolpidem, which is marketed to treat insomnia.
 

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Update: Family of four chased down interstate releases statement

    Update: Family of four chased down interstate releases statement

    Thursday, December 21 2017 12:22 PM EST2017-12-21 17:22:40 GMT

    A man is facing criminal endangerment charges after allegedly miss-identifying a vehicle and chasing a family down the interstate at speeds reaching 100 mph. 

    A man is facing criminal endangerment charges after allegedly miss-identifying a vehicle and chasing a family down the interstate at speeds reaching 100 mph. 

  • Driver slides off road after being asked to clear windows

    Driver slides off road after being asked to clear windows

    Friday, December 22 2017 2:29 PM EST2017-12-22 19:29:38 GMT

    BOZEMAN- Police say during a recent traffic stop, a Bozeman officer reminded a driver to clear off her windows, and told her to pull into the nearest parking lot to clear the windshield. The officer watched as the driver proceeded 200 yards forward and then slid into a ditch because she couldn't see where her turn was. "Do not let this happen to you," state police in a release to the public issued Dec. 22. It's important to completely clear off your vehicle before driving, ...

    BOZEMAN- Police say during a recent traffic stop, a Bozeman officer reminded a driver to clear off her windows, and told her to pull into the nearest parking lot to clear the windshield. The officer watched as the driver proceeded 200 yards forward and then slid into a ditch because she couldn't see where her turn was. "Do not let this happen to you," state police in a release to the public issued Dec. 22. It's important to completely clear off your vehicle before driving, ...

  • School Closures & Delays

    School Closures

    Check out the latest closures and delays from around the Inland Northwest.

    Click here for a list of school closures and delays.

  • Bloody Ceiling leads to suspicious death in Great Falls

    Bloody Ceiling leads to suspicious death in Great Falls

    Thursday, December 21 2017 8:32 PM EST2017-12-22 01:32:28 GMT

    Breaking news in Great Falls.  A neighbor called  9-1-1 Monday afternoon after blood started to come into his downstairs apartment from the floor above him.

    Breaking news in Great Falls.  A neighbor called  9-1-1 Monday afternoon after blood started to come into his downstairs apartment from the floor above him.

  • UPDATE: Police interview person of interest in Missoula bones case

    UPDATE: Police interview person of interest in Missoula bones case

    Thursday, December 21 2017 2:03 PM EST2017-12-21 19:03:44 GMT
    MISSOULA- A person of interest is no longer part of the ongoing investigation in the case of childrens’ bones recently found in Missoula. In early December, Missoula police disclosed that they were investigating bones found in a shed in September after an expert determined they were of recent origin. MPD Sgt. Travis Welsh said as of Dec. 21, a person of interest has been interviewed and is no longer a part of the investigation. Police had sought the person, who is describ...
    MISSOULA- A person of interest is no longer part of the ongoing investigation in the case of childrens’ bones recently found in Missoula. In early December, Missoula police disclosed that they were investigating bones found in a shed in September after an expert determined they were of recent origin. MPD Sgt. Travis Welsh said as of Dec. 21, a person of interest has been interviewed and is no longer a part of the investigation. Police had sought the person, who is describ...

  • Beer biosphere? Air tests positive for booze at frat party

    Beer biosphere? Air tests positive for booze at frat party

    Friday, December 22 2017 7:05 PM EST2017-12-23 00:05:47 GMT
    BALTIMORE - (AP) - There was so much drinking at a frat party in Maryland that police say even the air tested positive for alcohol.Montgomery County Police wrote in charging documents that an officer who tested the air in the Bethesda home with a breathalyzer got a reading of .01. Because of that, officers had to test of dozens of mostly underage partygoers outside.    The Nov. 14 party was first reported by WJLA-TV.    Police were called to the house for reports ...
    BALTIMORE - (AP) - There was so much drinking at a frat party in Maryland that police say even the air tested positive for alcohol.Montgomery County Police wrote in charging documents that an officer who tested the air in the Bethesda home with a breathalyzer got a reading of .01. Because of that, officers had to test of dozens of mostly underage partygoers outside.    The Nov. 14 party was first reported by WJLA-TV.    Police were called to the house for reports ...

  • Butte woman dies after leaving friend's home

    Butte woman dies after leaving friend's home

    Thursday, December 21 2017 6:06 PM EST2017-12-21 23:06:33 GMT

    Butte-Silver Bow Undersheriff George Skuletich said a 34-year-old woman whose body...

    Butte-Silver Bow Undersheriff George Skuletich said a 34-year-old woman whose body...

  • Wyoming ranch that belonged to drug smuggler under scrutiny

    Ranch that belonged to drug smuggler under scrutiny

    Friday, December 22 2017 2:01 PM EST2017-12-22 19:01:00 GMT

    A northwest Wyoming ranch that once belonged to a drug smuggler is under scrutiny again. It was seized by federal officials and turned over to the state of Wyoming. But, the smuggler came back and dug up $100,000 buried on the ranch. Now, a neighboring rancher, and the Park County Sheriff want it put back under local control. Some people call it the Beartooth Ranch. Neighbor Lloyd Thiel calls it the Close Ranch, for the name of the original owners. It is truly an e...

    A northwest Wyoming ranch that once belonged to a drug smuggler is under scrutiny again. It was seized by federal officials and turned over to the state of Wyoming. But, the smuggler came back and dug up $100,000 buried on the ranch. Now, a neighboring rancher, and the Park County Sheriff want it put back under local control. Some people call it the Beartooth Ranch. Neighbor Lloyd Thiel calls it the Close Ranch, for the name of the original owners. It is truly an e...

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.