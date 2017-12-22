Driver slides off road after being asked to clear windows

BOZEMAN- Police say during a recent traffic stop, a Bozeman officer reminded a driver to clear off her windows, and told her to pull into the nearest parking lot to clear the windshield. The officer watched as the driver proceeded 200 yards forward and then slid into a ditch because she couldn't see where her turn was.

"Do not let this happen to you," state police in a release to the public issued Dec. 22. It's important to completely clear off your vehicle before driving, and it is also a citable offense.

Police have also released video of the incident.