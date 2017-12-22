Investigators: Amtrak train crew not using electronic devices be - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Investigators: Amtrak train crew not using electronic devices before crash

Posted: Updated:

SEATTLE (AP) - Federal investigators say video aboard the Amtrak train that derailed in Washington state shows crews weren't using personal electronic devices and that the engineer remarked about the speed six seconds before the train went off the tracks south of Seattle, killing three people.
 
The National Transportation Safety Board also said Friday that the inward-facing video with audio showed it did not appear that the engineer placed the brake handle in the emergency braking mode.
 
The train was recorded at 78 mph - more than double the posted speed limit.
 
The train derailment Monday spilled cars onto the highway and closed the southbound lanes of the state's main north-south arterial.
 
Federal investigators trying to determine the cause of the wreck say their full investigation could take more than a year.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Regional NewsMore>>

  • Investigators: Amtrak train crew not using electronic devices before crash

    Investigators: Amtrak train crew not using electronic devices before crash

    Friday, December 22 2017 1:28 PM EST2017-12-22 18:28:46 GMT

    SEATTLE (AP) - Federal investigators say video aboard the Amtrak train that derailed in Washington state shows crews weren't using personal electronic devices and that the engineer remarked about the speed six seconds before the train went off the tracks south of Seattle, killing three people.  

    SEATTLE (AP) - Federal investigators say video aboard the Amtrak train that derailed in Washington state shows crews weren't using personal electronic devices and that the engineer remarked about the speed six seconds before the train went off the tracks south of Seattle, killing three people.  

  • PHOTOS: Oregon police arrest 'drunk snowman' in St. Helens

    PHOTOS: Oregon police arrest 'drunk snowman' in St. Helens

    Wednesday, December 20 2017 3:36 PM EST2017-12-20 20:36:03 GMT

    ST. HELENS, Ore. - Tis' the season to be merry, and that might include having an adult beverage or two, but if you do, please make sure you don't drive drunk. 

    ST. HELENS, Ore. - Tis' the season to be merry, and that might include having an adult beverage or two, but if you do, please make sure you don't drive drunk.  Law enforcement agencies across the country are conducting emphasis patrols to get drunk drivers off the road, including the St. Helens Police Department in Oregon. 

  • Who's putting their hands on you: Staying safe while getting a massage

    Who's putting their hands on you: Staying safe while getting a massage

    Wednesday, December 20 2017 11:35 AM EST2017-12-20 16:35:32 GMT

    If you're looking to de-stress from the holidays, or maybe give the gift of de-stressing, a massage may seem like the answer.But after the arrest of a masseuse at a national chain for sexually assaulting clients last month, it brings up the question, who is giving me a massage? Before you even go inside your regular massage place, there are steps you might have already skipped to make you safer, according to Rebecca Dragseth, who runs a massage school in Spokane training people to be...

    If you're looking to de-stress from the holidays, or maybe give the gift of de-stressing, a massage may seem like the answer.But after the arrest of a masseuse at a national chain for sexually assaulting clients last month, it brings up the question, who is giving me a massage? Before you even go inside your regular massage place, there are steps you might have already skipped to make you safer, according to Rebecca Dragseth, who runs a massage school in Spokane training people to be...

    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.