Investigators: Amtrak train crew not using electronic devices before crash

SEATTLE (AP) - Federal investigators say video aboard the Amtrak train that derailed in Washington state shows crews weren't using personal electronic devices and that the engineer remarked about the speed six seconds before the train went off the tracks south of Seattle, killing three people.
ST. HELENS, Ore. - Tis' the season to be merry, and that might include having an adult beverage or two, but if you do, please make sure you don't drive drunk.
If you're looking to de-stress from the holidays, or maybe give the gift of de-stressing, a massage may seem like the answer.But after the arrest of a masseuse at a national chain for sexually assaulting clients last month, it brings up the question, who is giving me a massage? Before you even go inside your regular massage place, there are steps you might have already skipped to make you safer, according to Rebecca Dragseth, who runs a massage school in Spokane training people to be...
Fields of Grace is selling handmade card made with love and you have just enough time to buy one and have it sent off by Christmas.
SPOKANE, Wash. - A pizza delivery driver was just doing her job when she was attacked over the weekend while on her route. On Saturday around 6:30 pm, Cali Shisler just made a pizza delivery to home in the Indian Trail neighborhood. She says she drove a few houses down near Farmdale Street and Woodgrove Court and parked along the side of the road to make a phone call back to Roundtable Pizza where she works to let them know she was on her way back. That’s when she heard he...
MISSOULA, Mont. - Law enforcement officers in western Montana have a "person of interest" they want to interview after a box containing the bones and teeth of three children were found in the shed of a Missoula home in September.
LAS VEGAS - (AP) - Dozens of survivors of the mass shooting in Las Vegas are visiting hospitals, fire and police stations and other sites this week to thank first responders for their work during the night of Oct. 1. The survivors on Friday handed thank-you baskets to nurses and others at an emergency room west of the Las Vegas Strip that helped more than 50 patients after the shooting. Nurse Carolyn Hafen is the director of the emergency room at Spring Valley Hospital. Tearing up, ...
