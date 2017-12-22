Copy-Friend of Echeverria arrested for tampering with a witness

Update: Robert Fuentes, a friend of Michael Echeverria, was arrested at Echeverria's bail hearing yesterday and is being charged with Tampering With Witnesses or Informants.

According to the police report, the victim in Echeverria's case was contacted on December 7th by a third party who told her Robert Fuentes wanted to speak with her. The victim was concerned about calling Fuentes on her own so she went to the police station and called him in the presence of a detective.

Charging documents say during the conversation, Fuentes asked the victim what they "could do to change that" referring to the order of protection the victim has against Echeverria. Fuentes continued by saying when her (the victim's) deception was exposed at trial she would be charged with a felony and no one wants that. He told the victim she was angry and wasn't thinking right.

Additionally, charging documents state Fuentes told the victim that "his family and I want this to be over" and "the family is willing to do whatever you want to alleviate this." He said Echeverria was charged with seven felonies and insinuated that the victim could settle this with Echeverria being charged with fewer felonies.

The police report notes the victim grew increasingly upset and ended up hanging up the phone.

On December 20th, Fuentes came to Echeverria's bail hearing and was arrested for Tampering With Witnesses or Informants.

Great Falls, MT - A woman found naked and covered in blood on the bathroom floor told police a man stole her purse, threatened her family, and beat her repeatedly.

On Wednesday, Great Falls Police Department responded to a call at a local hotel about a disturbance and when they arrived at the hotel room, they found a woman sitting on the bathroom floor covered in blood. The police report says, the woman identified Michael Echeverria as the man who had beaten her and taken her purse.

Officers observed blood spattered on the bed, floor, walls, and furniture in the room. They also noted a small table had been broken and one of the table legs appeared to have blood on the end of it.

After being transported to the emergency room, the woman told police that she used to be in a relationship with Echeverria, but they have been separated for a while. She said they had gotten into a verbal argument and it turned physical when he pulled her from the bed and hit her repeatedly with his fists. She says that it's also possible he used an object to hit her but she has difficulty remembering.

Witnesses in neighboring hotel rooms told officers they heard violent noises, screaming, profanity, and what sounded like furniture being broken.

New information released today says that when officers spoke to the woman's sister, she said the victim hadn't been returning her texts or phone calls for several hours on the day of the incident and she began to worry. She said around 9 p.m. she then received threatening texts from the victim's phone including one that read "death to your children." The victim's sister also reported receiving a phone call from the victim's phone and a man, identified as Echeverria, stated he was going to kill the woman and her family. The woman could be heard screaming in the background.

Michael Christian Echeverria is being charged with Aggravated Assault, Assault With a Weapon, Partner or Family Member Assault, Robbery, Theft, and two counts of Privacy in Communications.

Over the weekend, Echeverria allegedly called the victim's family from a jail phone to threaten them again. Originally, his bond was posted in the amount of $150,000, but because of the threatening phone calls this bond amount has been revoked. His new bond has been set at $1.5 million.