Salvation Army's red kettle donations down this year

The Salvation Army's red kettle donations have gone down by 23% this year.

Only five days left in the campaign, Captain Josh Boyd, Officer of The Salvation Army in Missoula, asks the community to come out and help close the gap.

“We are fortunate to have year-round support from many donors in Missoula,” said Captain Boyd. “So, we’re perplexed about this decrease in donations at our red kettles.”

The number of red kettle locations has remained consistent with last year.

There are 18 kettle locations throughout Missoula County.

Locations include Albertson’s, Cabela’s, Missoula Fresh Market, Rosauers Supermarket, Shopko, Southgate Mall, Walmart, and Walgreens.

The money collected in the red kettles helps fund year-round programs at The Salvation Army.

“The money goes towards programs like Toys for Tots and giving food to these families. It also goes towards our hygiene center, transportation assistance, getting people on a bus to get home. Also, it goes towards helping them stay in their homes. Rental assistance and being able to keep them from being evicted, programs like that,” said Boyd.

The goal this year is to collect up to $90,000 through these red kettles.

Volunteers with red kettles with be out every day through Saturday night.

Otherwise, if you can’t make it to a red kettle can donate online at http://SAredkettle.org