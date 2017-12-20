Winter weather brings rough driving conditions

Classes at Columbia Falls and Whitefish Schools are CANCELED today, Wednesday, Dec. 20th. West Glacier is also closed. Helena Public Schools have canceled the following bus routes for TODAY, December 20th: routes 10, 16, 6, 25, 24, 15 and 17. Please do NOT leave students at bus stops this morning. Eureka has canceled all bus routes. Browning Schools have a one hour delay.
Breaking news in Great Falls. A neighbor called 9-1-1 Monday afternoon after blood started to come into his downstairs apartment from the floor above him.
As snow continues to fall in western Montana, it's piling up on the roadways and power lines at a rapid rate. Flathead Electric Cooperative on Tuesday night was reporting about 500 of its customers were without powering the Swan Lake area.
BREAKING:
Just into the newsroom two-vehicle accident on Highway 89 by mile marker 88. Reports of debris all over the roadway. Traffic is backed up both ways. Reports of extrication needed for one of the victims. A possible child is involved. Ambulances are on the way. We have a reporter heading the scene. And we will update as we learn more
Missoula is about to get a new Flying Squirrel USA indoor trampoline park. Jeremy Jenkins has more.
