Winter weather brings rough driving conditions

MISSOULA -

Snowy, slick conditions throughout Western Montana are creating hazardous road conditions for drivers, especially those hitting the highways for the holidays.

Montana drivers are hitting the roads with caution and patience.

For Tom Glanville for instance, he made the 120 mile trip from Columbia Falls to Missoula today.

"I had to dig the truck out. It was almost…you couldn't even tell it was a truck it was a big hump there,” said Glanville.

After digging his truck out of the snow, it was only the beginning of his journey.

Just when he thought he was getting out of the worst of the storm.

"By the time we got to Polson actually got worse. I thought it was going to get better."

However, it didn't get better at all, he had to drive well below the speed limit to keep himself safe.

As for other drivers he passed, it was a different story.

"South of Polson there were some cars that slide off into the median and then off to the sides. Highway patrol and tow trucks were there,” said Glanville.

An all too common scene for drivers throughout Western Montana during this winter storm. 

