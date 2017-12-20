Teen gets 60-year sentence in marijuana robbery stabbing

GREAT FALLS-

The teen found guilty of killing Megan Meriwether last September was sentenced Tuesday in Cascade County Court.

Judge John Larson sentenced Joseph Knowles to 60 years at the Montana State Prison with the eligibility for parole in 15 years. He received credit for 452 days.



Two months ago, Knowles plead guilty to deliberate homicide in a plea agreement.



Knowles and his girlfriend at the time, Brianna Coombs, tried to purchase marijuana from 18-year-old Meriwether. Court documents state Coombs did not have enough money.

Meriwether refused the sale and a fight broke out. That is when she was stabbed in the neck. She bled out in the alley and died of her injuries.



In a separate plea agreement, Coombs plead guilty and faces one count of felony robbery. She is set to be sentenced January 19, 2018.