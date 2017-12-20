Bozeman police respond to 24 crashes so far today

Classes at Columbia Falls and Whitefish Schools are CANCELED today, Wednesday, Dec. 20th. West Glacier is also closed. Helena Public Schools have canceled the following bus routes for TODAY, December 20th: routes 10, 16, 6, 25, 24, 15 and 17. Please do NOT leave students at bus stops this morning. Eureka has canceled all bus routes. Browning Schools have a one hour delay.

Classes at Columbia Falls and Whitefish Schools are CANCELED today, Wednesday, Dec. 20th. West Glacier is also closed. Helena Public Schools have canceled the following bus routes for TODAY, December 20th: routes 10, 16, 6, 25, 24, 15 and 17. Please do NOT leave students at bus stops this morning. Eureka has canceled all bus routes. Browning Schools have a one hour delay.

Movement Mortgage on Wednesday broke ground on a second building at its home base in Fort Mill, South Carolina, a move that doubles the size of its National Sales Support Center and underscores the lender's significant...

Movement Mortgage on Wednesday broke ground on a second building at its home base in Fort Mill, South Carolina, a move that doubles the size of its National Sales Support Center and underscores the lender's significant...

Movement Mortgage on Wednesday broke ground on a second building at its home base in Fort Mill, South Carolina, a move that doubles the size of its National Sales Support Center and underscores the lender's significant...

Movement Mortgage on Wednesday broke ground on a second building at its home base in Fort Mill, South Carolina, a move that doubles the size of its National Sales Support Center and underscores the lender's significant...

Breaking news in Great Falls. A neighbor called 9-1-1 Monday afternoon after blood started to come into his downstairs apartment from the floor above him.

Breaking news in Great Falls. A neighbor called 9-1-1 Monday afternoon after blood started to come into his downstairs apartment from the floor above him.

As snow continues to fall in western Montana, it's piling up on the roadways and power lines at a rapid rate. Flathead Electric Cooperative on Tuesday night was reporting about 500 of its customers were without powering the Swan Lake area.

As snow continues to fall in western Montana, it's piling up on the roadways and power lines at a rapid rate. Flathead Electric Cooperative on Tuesday night was reporting about 500 of its customers were without powering the Swan Lake area.

GOOCHLAND, Va. (AP) - Authorities in Virginia say a woman was mauled to death by her two dogs while out on a walk. Goochland County Sheriff Jim Agnew told The Washington Post that the father of 22-year-old Bethany Lynn Stephens found her in a wooded area Thursday evening. Authorities say he initially thought that the two dogs were guarding an animal carcass. According to the medical examiner's office, Stephens had defensive wounds on her hands and arms,...