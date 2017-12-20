Semi carrying mattresses overturns on I-15 - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Semi carrying mattresses overturns on I-15

Posted: Updated:
GREAT FALLS -

An accident occurred in the northbound lane of I-15 around 8:30 this morning. Montana Highway Patrol says a semi-truck carrying mattresses lost control, crashed into a barrier, and slid down the hill. Luckily, the driver walked away without a scratch.

  • StatewideMore>>

  • Griz Add 15 Recruits on first-ever early signing day

    Griz Add 15 Recruits on first-ever early signing day

    Wednesday, December 20 2017 7:20 PM EST2017-12-21 00:20:48 GMT

    Montana Sports Information-- Griz ink 15 in early signing period In the first-ever Early Signing Period, the Montana Grizzlies welcomed 15 new student-athletes to the football team on Wednesday. It was the first recruiting class for Coach Bobby Hauck since his return to the program. The class includes 14 high school signees, nine of which are Montana players, and one junior transfer. "We are very excited about the first half of our recruiting class, and I appreciate th...

    Montana Sports Information-- Griz ink 15 in early signing period In the first-ever Early Signing Period, the Montana Grizzlies welcomed 15 new student-athletes to the football team on Wednesday. It was the first recruiting class for Coach Bobby Hauck since his return to the program. The class includes 14 high school signees, nine of which are Montana players, and one junior transfer. "We are very excited about the first half of our recruiting class, and I appreciate th...

  • Teen gets 60-year sentence in marijuana robbery stabbing

    Teen gets 60-year sentence in marijuana robbery stabbing

    Wednesday, December 20 2017 6:58 PM EST2017-12-20 23:58:45 GMT
    GREAT FALLS-  The teen found guilty of killing Megan Meriwether last September was sentenced Tuesday in Cascade County Court. Judge John Larson sentenced Joseph Knowles to 60 years at the Montana State Prison with the eligibility for parole in 15 years. He received credit for 452 days.  Two months ago, Knowles plead guilty to deliberate homicide in a plea agreement. Knowles and his girlfriend at the time, Brianna Coombs, tried to purchase marijuana from 18-year...
    GREAT FALLS-  The teen found guilty of killing Megan Meriwether last September was sentenced Tuesday in Cascade County Court. Judge John Larson sentenced Joseph Knowles to 60 years at the Montana State Prison with the eligibility for parole in 15 years. He received credit for 452 days.  Two months ago, Knowles plead guilty to deliberate homicide in a plea agreement. Knowles and his girlfriend at the time, Brianna Coombs, tried to purchase marijuana from 18-year...

  • PHOTOS: Oregon police arrest 'drunk snowman' in St. Helens

    PHOTOS: Oregon police arrest 'drunk snowman' in St. Helens

    Wednesday, December 20 2017 5:56 PM EST2017-12-20 22:56:11 GMT

    ST. HELENS, Ore. - Tis' the season to be merry, and that might include having an adult beverage or two, but if you do, please make sure you don't drive drunk. 

    ST. HELENS, Ore. - Tis' the season to be merry, and that might include having an adult beverage or two, but if you do, please make sure you don't drive drunk.  Law enforcement agencies across the country are conducting emphasis patrols to get drunk drivers off the road, including the St. Helens Police Department in Oregon. 

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Statewide school closures and delays

    Statewide school closures and delays

    Wednesday, December 20 2017 9:07 AM EST2017-12-20 14:07:20 GMT

    Classes at Columbia Falls and Whitefish Schools are CANCELED today, Wednesday, Dec. 20th. West Glacier is also closed. Helena Public Schools have canceled the following bus routes for TODAY, December 20th: routes 10, 16, 6, 25, 24, 15 and 17. Please do NOT leave students at bus stops this morning. Eureka has canceled all bus routes. Browning Schools have a one hour delay. 

    Classes at Columbia Falls and Whitefish Schools are CANCELED today, Wednesday, Dec. 20th. West Glacier is also closed. Helena Public Schools have canceled the following bus routes for TODAY, December 20th: routes 10, 16, 6, 25, 24, 15 and 17. Please do NOT leave students at bus stops this morning. Eureka has canceled all bus routes. Browning Schools have a one hour delay. 

  • School Closures & Delays

    School Closures

    Check out the latest closures and delays from around the Inland Northwest.

    Click here for a list of school closures and delays.

  • Movement Mortgage will double size of its headquarters

    Movement Mortgage will double size of its headquarters

    Movement Mortgage on Wednesday broke ground on a second building at its home base in Fort Mill, South Carolina, a move that doubles the size of its National Sales Support Center and underscores the lender's significant...
    Movement Mortgage on Wednesday broke ground on a second building at its home base in Fort Mill, South Carolina, a move that doubles the size of its National Sales Support Center and underscores the lender's significant...

  • Bloody ceiling leads to discovery of suspicious death in Great Falls

    Bloody ceiling leads to discovery of suspicious death in Great Falls

    Tuesday, December 19 2017 12:56 PM EST2017-12-19 17:56:47 GMT

    Breaking news in Great Falls.  A neighbor called  9-1-1 Monday afternoon after blood started to come into his downstairs apartment from the floor above him.

    Breaking news in Great Falls.  A neighbor called  9-1-1 Monday afternoon after blood started to come into his downstairs apartment from the floor above him.

  • Hundreds of people without power in the Flathead Valley due to heavy snow

    Hundreds of people without power in the Flathead Valley due to heavy snow

    Wednesday, December 20 2017 12:03 PM EST2017-12-20 17:03:32 GMT

    As snow continues to fall in western Montana, it's piling up on the roadways and power lines at a rapid rate. Flathead Electric Cooperative on Tuesday night was reporting about 500 of its customers were without powering the Swan Lake area.

    As snow continues to fall in western Montana, it's piling up on the roadways and power lines at a rapid rate. Flathead Electric Cooperative on Tuesday night was reporting about 500 of its customers were without powering the Swan Lake area.

  • Virginia woman mauled to death by her dogs

    Virginia woman mauled to death by her dogs

    Wednesday, December 20 2017 1:38 PM EST2017-12-20 18:38:14 GMT
     GOOCHLAND, Va. (AP) - Authorities in Virginia say a woman was mauled to death by her two dogs while out on a walk.    Goochland County Sheriff Jim Agnew told The Washington Post that the father of 22-year-old Bethany Lynn Stephens found her in a wooded area Thursday evening. Authorities say he initially thought that the two dogs were guarding an animal carcass.    According to the medical examiner's office, Stephens had defensive wounds on her hands and arms,...
     GOOCHLAND, Va. (AP) - Authorities in Virginia say a woman was mauled to death by her two dogs while out on a walk.    Goochland County Sheriff Jim Agnew told The Washington Post that the father of 22-year-old Bethany Lynn Stephens found her in a wooded area Thursday evening. Authorities say he initially thought that the two dogs were guarding an animal carcass.    According to the medical examiner's office, Stephens had defensive wounds on her hands and arms,...

  • 3 adults and 3 children seriously injured in accident

    3 adults and 3 children seriously injured in accident

    Tuesday, December 19 2017 3:35 PM EST2017-12-19 20:35:53 GMT

    BREAKING:

    Just into the newsroom two-vehicle accident on Highway 89 by mile marker 88. Reports of debris all over the roadway. Traffic is backed up both ways. Reports of extrication needed for one of the victims. A possible child is involved. Ambulances are on the way. We have a reporter heading the scene. And we will update as we learn more

    BREAKING:

    Just into the newsroom two-vehicle accident on Highway 89 by mile marker 88. Reports of debris all over the roadway. Traffic is backed up both ways. Reports of extrication needed for one of the victims. A possible child is involved. Ambulances are on the way. We have a reporter heading the scene. And we will update as we learn more

  • Indoor trampoline park opening in Missoula

    Indoor trampoline park opening in Missoula

    Tuesday, December 19 2017 5:34 PM EST2017-12-19 22:34:43 GMT

    Missoula is about to get a new Flying Squirrel USA indoor trampoline park. Jeremy Jenkins has more.

    Missoula is about to get a new Flying Squirrel USA indoor trampoline park. Jeremy Jenkins has more.

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.