Semi carrying mattresses overturns on I-15

Montana Sports Information-- Griz ink 15 in early signing period In the first-ever Early Signing Period, the Montana Grizzlies welcomed 15 new student-athletes to the football team on Wednesday. It was the first recruiting class for Coach Bobby Hauck since his return to the program. The class includes 14 high school signees, nine of which are Montana players, and one junior transfer. "We are very excited about the first half of our recruiting class, and I appreciate th...

Montana Sports Information-- Griz ink 15 in early signing period In the first-ever Early Signing Period, the Montana Grizzlies welcomed 15 new student-athletes to the football team on Wednesday. It was the first recruiting class for Coach Bobby Hauck since his return to the program. The class includes 14 high school signees, nine of which are Montana players, and one junior transfer. "We are very excited about the first half of our recruiting class, and I appreciate th...

GREAT FALLS- The teen found guilty of killing Megan Meriwether last September was sentenced Tuesday in Cascade County Court. Judge John Larson sentenced Joseph Knowles to 60 years at the Montana State Prison with the eligibility for parole in 15 years. He received credit for 452 days. Two months ago, Knowles plead guilty to deliberate homicide in a plea agreement. Knowles and his girlfriend at the time, Brianna Coombs, tried to purchase marijuana from 18-year...