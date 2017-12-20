University of Montana Foundation sells lodge for $1.6M

Montana Sports Information-- Griz ink 15 in early signing period In the first-ever Early Signing Period, the Montana Grizzlies welcomed 15 new student-athletes to the football team on Wednesday. It was the first recruiting class for Coach Bobby Hauck since his return to the program. The class includes 14 high school signees, nine of which are Montana players, and one junior transfer. "We are very excited about the first half of our recruiting class, and I appreciate th...
ST. HELENS, Ore. - Tis' the season to be merry, and that might include having an adult beverage or two, but if you do, please make sure you don't drive drunk.
BOZEMAN- Police responded to 24 crashes just between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Wednesday. According to a post on Facebook, the icy and snowy roads are the biggest factor. Police remind drivers to slow down and take care on the roads today. A winter weather advisory has been extended through Thursday.
Classes at Columbia Falls and Whitefish Schools are CANCELED today, Wednesday, Dec. 20th. West Glacier is also closed. Helena Public Schools have canceled the following bus routes for TODAY, December 20th: routes 10, 16, 6, 25, 24, 15 and 17. Please do NOT leave students at bus stops this morning. Eureka has canceled all bus routes. Browning Schools have a one hour delay.
Breaking news in Great Falls. A neighbor called 9-1-1 Monday afternoon after blood started to come into his downstairs apartment from the floor above him.
As snow continues to fall in western Montana, it's piling up on the roadways and power lines at a rapid rate. Flathead Electric Cooperative on Tuesday night was reporting about 500 of its customers were without powering the Swan Lake area.
Just into the newsroom two-vehicle accident on Highway 89 by mile marker 88. Reports of debris all over the roadway. Traffic is backed up both ways. Reports of extrication needed for one of the victims. A possible child is involved. Ambulances are on the way. We have a reporter heading the scene. And we will update as we learn more
Missoula is about to get a new Flying Squirrel USA indoor trampoline park. Jeremy Jenkins has more.
